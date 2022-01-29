 Skip to main content
OU women's tennis: Sooners defeat Furman 4-1, advance to ITA Kickoff Weekend championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Carmen Corley

Then-freshman Carmen Corley awaits the ball in a doubles match against Texas Christian on March 6, 2020.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

No. 17 Oklahoma (5-0) defeated Furman (3-2) 4-1 in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to advance to the championship round on Saturday afternoon.

Senior Ivana Corley and junior Carmen Corley fell to the Paladins’ Julia Adams and Ellie Schoppe, 7-5 in the doubles match. Then, Furman's Madison Dillon and Ellie Schulson defeated OU junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisereva in the other doubles match.

Oklahoma was able to rebound in the singles performances, as freshmen Anchisa Chanta, Emma Staker, Carmen and Sleeth won four consecutive matches.  Carmen took down Adams 6-2 and 6-4 to push Oklahoma ahead. Then, Staker defeated Schulson, 6-4 and 6-1 before Chanta took down Sara Snyder 5-7, 6-2 and 6-2 for the game-clinching score. 

Oklahoma will take on No. 6 Duke (3-0) for the title at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 30 in Durham, North Carolina.

