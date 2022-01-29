 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star athlete Erik McCarty

  • Updated
Oklahoma helmet

DALLAS — The Oklahoma Sooners' traditional helmet on display at the 2015 Big 12 Media Days event at the Omni Hotel on July 21, 2015.

 Joe Buettner/The Daily

2023 three-star athlete Erik McCarty announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday evening. 

McCarty played running back and safety as a junior at McAlester High last season. Although listed as a running back on Rivals, it's unclear which position he will play collegiately. He ran for 2,005 yards and 38 touchdowns, while recording 104 tackles defensively, per MaxPreps.

McCarty, the son of former OU offensive lineman Erik McCarty Sr., holds offers from the likes of Baylor, Kansas State, Nebraska, Texas Christian and Pittsburgh, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound recruit is the Sooners' fourth commit in the 2023 class, joining four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, four-star receiver Deandre Moore and three-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates.

