 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU basketball: No. 18 Sooners knock off No. 9 Texas 65-63 at home, net 1st top-10 win since 2017

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylor Robertson

Senior guard Taylor Robertson dribbles the ball during the game against Oklahoma State on Jan. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 18 Oklahoma (18-3, 6-2 Big 12) knocked off No. 9 Texas (15-4, 5-3) 65-63 at home on Saturday afternoon. 

The win is the Sooners’ first over a top-10 opponent since 2017. OU was led by senior guard Taylor Robertson and senior forward Madi Williams. Robertson poured in 17 points, including three 3-pointers, as she played all 40 minutes of the game. Williams added 23 points and nine rebounds.

Throughout most of the first quarter, neither team could find much separation and the Sooners led the Longhorns 16-14 after one. With 5:19 left until halftime, sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot found sophomore forward Skylar Vann for her fourth assist of the half as Vann drilled a 3-pointer to extend OU’s lead to 30-22.

Just as the Sooners took an eight point lead, Texas started a run of its own. The Longhorns went on an 11-2 sprint before Williams finished the half on a 4-0 run by herself to give the Sooners a 36-33 lead heading into the break.

OU struggled mightily in the third quarter, scoring just 10 points. The Longhorns nailed a third quarter buzzer-beating floater from way beyond the 3-point line, giving Texas a 51-48 lead heading into the final quarter of action.

Oklahoma came alive in the fourth quarter, though. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington finished through contact followed by a Williams transition layup to break the tie and put OU ahead 57-53 with 5:18 left in the game. With 2:05 left in the fourth quarter, Tot drilled a massive 3-pointer from the corner to put the Sooners back on top 61-60.

As the Sooners forced a Longhorn miss, OU had the ball with less than 10 seconds to play. Junior forward Liz Scott pump faked, took one dribble and absorbed the contact with the and-one finish to end the game.

The Sooners return to the court at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 against No. 11 Baylor in Waco. It'll be the second matchup between the Sooners and the Bears this season after Oklahoma won 83-77 on Jan. 12.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments