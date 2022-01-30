 Skip to main content
OU SGA, Division of Student Affairs to host webinar to address proposed tuition, fees changes for students

A flyer for the Jan. 31 Tuition, New Investments and Progress OU SGA webinar. 

 Via the OU SGA exec Instagram page.

The OU Student Government Association is hosting a webinar on proposed changes to student costs for fall 2022 with the Division of Student Affairs at 6 p.m., Jan. 31 via Zoom.

SGA President Zack Lissau wrote in a text message that the webinar will address a proposed simplification of tuition and fees at the university, as well as strategic plan investments. Lissau wrote it will also cover the resulting benefits of the proposed changes and allow students to ask follow-up questions.

The information will be presented by Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt, Associate Vice President of Budget and Finance Stewart Berkinshaw and Senior Vice President and Provost André-Denis Wright.

Lissau wrote that he felt moderating this webinar was particularly important for his role as SGA president.

“It is my position to help shape the student experience in a purposeful and meaningful way, and this is one approach to achieve that goal,” Lissau wrote.

He also stressed that this webinar was important for his goals of improving the student experience and overall transparency when it comes to student impact.

The webinar is directed toward OU students but is available to anyone in the OU community with a university-affiliated email, Lissau wrote.

