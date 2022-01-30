 Skip to main content
OU men's tennis: No. 22 Sooners defeat No. 25 Illinois 4-1 in ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Baptiste Anselmo

Junior Baptiste Anselmo during the match against Nebraska on Jan. 23.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 22 Oklahoma (5-1) defeated No. 25 Illinois (1-2) 4-1 at the ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament on Sunday.

The Sooners clinched the doubles point with wins from juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo on court two, and senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han on court three.

Mandlik and Anselmo defeated Illinois’ Alex Brown and Gabrielius Guzauskas 6-4, while Beiler and Han took down Olivier Stuart and Nic Meister 6-0.

Junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard’s No. 1 doubles match went unfinished after the Sooners secured the point.

At No. 1 singles, Beiler fell in two sets to Stuart, 6-2 and 6-1. No. 49-ranked Mandlik defeated Guzauskas 6-2 and 7-5 to claim the point at No. 4 singles.

No. 54-ranked freshman Jordan Hasson toppled Lucas Horve 6-1 and 6-1 to take the No. 5 singles match. Junior Justin Schlageter won the No. 6 spot with a 6-3 and 6-2 win over Meister.

Both Martinez’ and Anselmo’s matches went unfinished after the Sooners scored their fourth and final point.

The Sooners are back in action at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 against Wichita State.

