OU men's tennis: No. 22 Sooners defeat No. 25 Illinois 4-1 in ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament

No. 22 Oklahoma (5-1) defeated No. 25 Illinois (1-2) 4-1 at the ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament on Sunday.
The Sooners clinched the doubles point with wins from juniors Mark Mandlik and Baptiste Anselmo on court two, and senior Mason Beiler and sophomore Nathan Han on court three.
Mandlik and Anselmo defeated Illinois’ Alex Brown and Gabrielius Guzauskas 6-4, while Beiler and Han took down Olivier Stuart and Nic Meister 6-0.
Junior Alex Martinez and sophomore Welsh Hotard’s No. 1 doubles match went unfinished after the Sooners secured the point.
At No. 1 singles, Beiler fell in two sets to Stuart, 6-2 and 6-1. No. 49-ranked Mandlik defeated Guzauskas 6-2 and 7-5 to claim the point at No. 4 singles.
No. 54-ranked freshman Jordan Hasson toppled Lucas Horve 6-1 and 6-1 to take the No. 5 singles match. Junior Justin Schlageter won the No. 6 spot with a 6-3 and 6-2 win over Meister.
Both Martinez’ and Anselmo’s matches went unfinished after the Sooners scored their fourth and final point.
The Sooners are back in action at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 against Wichita State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.