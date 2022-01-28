Dutch Bros Coffee opens Norman location on Main Street

The popular coffee shop chain Dutch Bros has opened their Norman location this month and is already bustling. Many people are lining up to try their wide variety of drinks.
Sabrina Hamilton, local operations manager for the Norman location, said it has been an exciting opening month.
“I’m super excited to be in Norman,” Hamilton said. “The customers have been absolutely incredible, the response has been beautiful, and getting to meet everybody in the area has been an awesome opportunity.”
The most popular drink is the Golden Eagle, which is a vanilla and caramel flavored coffee topped with whip cream and caramel drizzle.
They have smoothies, teas, sodas and even pastries. The menu includes sugar-free options as well.
“We have something for everybody,” Hamilton said, “It’s really fun to be able to scope customers out on something they’re wanting to drink and also (fit it) into their daily lifestyle.”
Customer feedback has been very positive to all these options, Hamilton said. The drive-thru line winds out of the parking lot and into Gatewood Drive.
Sabrina said the employees are making sure not to keep customers waiting too long while also doing a great job of not impeding traffic.
Customers can also order at the walk-up counter instead of going through the drive-thru. There is outdoor space where customers can relax.
One day to go to Dutch Bros is Friday Feb. 18. The Dutch Bros shops in MacArthur, Yukon, Midwest City, Stillwater and Norman will be holding an event called “Dutch Love”.
“We will be donating a dollar from every drink sold on Feb. 18 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which is super exciting,” Hamilton said.
Currently, Dutch Bros is in 13 states, with more opening in Oklahoma in the future, and is looking to hire. They will be holding more interviews in February for anyone looking to join their crew. You can apply here.
Dutch Bros is open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can grab a cup of your favorite drink at the new location at 1230 W Main St.
