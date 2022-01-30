OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2022 3-star wide receiver Gavin Freeman

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2022 three-star wide receiver and preferred walk-on Gavin Freeman on Sunday. Freeman announced the move via Twitter and flipped his commitment from Texas Tech.
18 year old dream come true... Beyond blessed to have accepted a PWO from The University Of Oklahoma!❤️🤍 @OU_CoachGundy @CoachVenables #OUDNA⭕️🧬#bêłïęvē pic.twitter.com/YS5UC1VayK— Gavin Freeman (@TheGavinFreeman) January 30, 2022
Freeman, an Oklahoma City native, attends Heritage Hall High School. He previously committed to the Red Raiders on Oct. 9.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound recruit is the No. 1,694 player nationally and No. 134 athlete, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 30-ranked player in the state.
Freeman chose the Sooners despite holding scholarship offers from Tulsa, Air Force and Texas Tech. He caught 74 passes for 1,438 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior last season. He also ran for four touchdowns.
According to his Twitter, Freeman passed former NFL receiver Wes Welker, and former Sooners and current New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard as Heritage Hall's all-time yards per catch leader.
