 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2022 3-star wide receiver Gavin Freeman

  • Updated
  • 0
Shoes and helmets

OU-themed Jordan shoes and football helmets during the celebration welcoming new OU football head coach Brent Venables inside Everest Training Center on Dec. 6, 2021.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2022 three-star wide receiver and preferred walk-on Gavin Freeman on Sunday. Freeman announced the move via Twitter and flipped his commitment from Texas Tech. 

Freeman, an Oklahoma City native, attends Heritage Hall High School. He previously committed to the Red Raiders on Oct. 9. 

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound recruit is the No. 1,694 player nationally and No. 134 athlete, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 30-ranked player in the state.

Freeman chose the Sooners despite holding scholarship offers from Tulsa, Air Force and Texas Tech. He caught 74 passes for 1,438 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior last season. He also ran for four touchdowns.

According to his Twitter, Freeman passed former NFL receiver Wes Welker, and former Sooners and current New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard as Heritage Hall's all-time yards per catch leader.

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments