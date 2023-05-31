'I’ve been taking it all in': OU's Haley Lee ready to end collegiate career on top in first WCWS appearance

For Oklahoma, the Women’s College World Series has become a yearly ritual. For Haley Lee, it’s the culmination of a five-year journey.
OU’s traditional three-hole hitter spent four years at Texas A&M from 2019-22, failing to make the WCWS each time. With the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Lee’s Aggies made it to the NCAA Regionals in the remaining seasons, but fell short each time.
Now with the Sooners, she’s made it to Oklahoma City in her last year of eligibility and played a key part in helping OU get there. This season, Lee holds a .399 batting average with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs, while slugging .764.
Having been forced to watch the WCWS from afar the last four years, Lee is ready to finally play in one herself.
“You take the dream I’ve had since I was eight years old and make it a reality, it’s all come true,” Lee said during WCWS media day on Wednesday. “I’ve been just taking it all in lately, and I’m excited to be here.”
Before arriving at OU, Lee faced the Sooners in the 2022 Norman Regional, going 2 for 5 with two RBIs in two games. She led off A&M’s lineup and was someone Gasso circled on the batting order.
Now, Lee is on their side and has brought the same fire to OU.
“(She’s) a treasure,” Gasso said of Lee. “I’m proud of myself because when we faced her … it was a nightmare. That was Haley. I fell in love with her personality. She brings a lot of unique, genuine wonderfulness to this team.”
#Sooners coach Patty Gasso spoke about senior Haley Lee ahead of the WCWS: pic.twitter.com/luArodqaoA— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) May 31, 2023
After tallying five RBIs in Game One of the Norman Super Regional against Clemson, Lee is ready to make more of an impact in her first push for a national title. And not only does Lee want to win it, she wants to make her final collegiate games count, starting when the Sooners (56-1) face Stanford (45-13) in the first round at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“Just getting to take this path, and getting to experience it with such great players and great teammates is great,” Lee said. “They really made the journey the (most fun) it could have been. It's really been a blessing to be here today. This is my dream come true.”
#Sooners utility player Haley Lee spoke about making her WCWS debut on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/lVIr8aofuS— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) May 31, 2023
Gasso wants end to postseason doubleheaders
Traditionally, the WCWS has featured doubleheaders in the semifinals.
That’s the case for this year’s version as well. Both semifinals on June 5 are scheduled to where a rematch between the two teams can take place immediately after the initial games. One is set for noon with a potential doubleheader at 2:30 p.m., while another is set for 7 p.m. with a potential doubleheader at 9:30 p.m.
The same is true for the regional finals, with the potential for two games played on the same day if necessary. When asked on how softball can improve, Gasso’s wish to eliminate doubleheaders was at the top of her list.
“I think we need to get rid of double headers completely in the postseason,” Gasso said. “The only time we play double headers is in February and March. Then they're gone, but then we bring them back. It's laborsome, especially at the end of the season, to be on a field for that long. That's something I would talk about.”
The Sooners played a doubleheader in the semifinals of the 2022 WCWS after losing to UCLA 7-3, defeating the Bruins 15-0 in the rematch later that afternoon.
SEC programs anticipating Sooners 2024 entry
Two SEC programs, Tennessee and Alabama, are in this year’s WCWS and had much to say about their future conference foes.
While coaches from both teams acknowledge OU’s run of dominance, both had differing opinions on how the Sooners will impact SEC softball. Alabama coach Patrick Murphy stated OU and fellow future SEC member Texas may have a tougher time playing an SEC conference schedule, potentially impacting how many games both can win.
“It's the grind of the SEC. These ladies can say every weekend is like a World Series matchup,” Murphy said. “You play three games … It is mentally exhausting. It's like, ‘Oh my God, I got to play Florida, Georgia, LSU and Auburn. Everybody is good.’ Anybody can beat you at any time. If you don't bring it, you're going to get your butt beat. I think that's what they're going to face.
“The two best sports for Oklahoma and Texas to me are softball … but our league is strong right now. We got 12 out of 13 (teams in the NCAA Tournament).”
While Tennessee coach Karen Weekly echoed the SEC schedule's difficulty, she thinks both the Sooners and Longhorns will manage it well.
“This league … it's the best for a lot of reasons,” Weekly said. “But, we just keep getting better. When they add programs … they're going to be the best of the best. That's what it's going to be in softball.
“When you have all of your softball programs advancing to regionals except one … that's something that they're probably not used to playing day in and day out. But, I have a feeling that OU and Texas won't have a problem with it.”
The Sooners officially enter the SEC on July 1, 2024, after completing the 2023-24 academic year.
