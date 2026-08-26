Members divided: Council rejects turnpike resolution

It was just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when Norman City Council denied a resolution that would have supported the development of interchanges in Norman as part of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's South Extension Turnpike, according to a staff report.

The resolution was requested by the OTA and would have only applied to the development of three proposed interchanges where the following roads, all of which are fully or partially maintained by the city, intersect with the South Extension Turnpike:

• East Tecumseh Road,

• Etowah Road and

• Alameda Street.

The resolution would have requested the OTA place sound barriers at interchange locations and provide financial support to offset increased public safety needs.

The proposed interchanges are part of the OTA’s ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a 15-year $8 billion plan to develop new turnpikes and renovate existing highways statewide.

+3 What to know about Oklahoma turnpikes: Norman impact, community response, timeline The $8.2 billion ACCESS Oklahoma long-range bond plan, which will update Oklahoma’s turnpike system over the course of 15 years, includes two …

What they're saying: City Manager Darrel Pyle said the resolution provides direction to enter negotiations.

“It's marching orders … ,” Pyle said. “It gives us parameters that we would take to the table as it relates to a resolution becoming a contract.”

Ward 3 Councilmember Robert Bruce asked what the probability is of turnpike development continuing.

“I'm not here to speak for the turnpike authority, but we're here to get this project done and construct the South Extension Turnpike and move forward in that direction,” Colin O'Leary, corridor manager for the South Extension Turnpike, said, “I would say very high for the final turnpike.”

Moments after the nearly eight-hour meeting was adjourned, Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman expressed appreciation for those who have participated in public comment regarding turnpike projects in Norman.

"I know it's difficult for folks to keep coming down here to city hall and sharing those stories and expressing their feelings about this, but I do appreciate it as mayor and I know the city council does and we'll continue to have this conversation as long as the OTA proposal is something that exists in Norman," Holman said.

The vote: The resolution failed 5-4 with Holman, Ward 2 Councilmember Jacy Deck, Ward 5 Councilmember Trey Kirby and Ward 7 Councilmember Kimberly Blodgett voting against.

This story was edited by Willie Gillespie and Audrey McClour.