How OU's Elijah Thomas has 'elevated' to the next level

Sophomore Elijah Thomas looks to be a breakout candidate in 2026 after a season as a reserve wide receiver.
Thomas played in all 13 games a year ago, only recording one reception for five yards, with many of his contributions coming on special teams. As 2026 fall camp concludes, he’s preparing to have a bigger role for the Sooners.
“A lot of maturation in my process, I changed my process up,” Thomas said. “My mindset, it’s all different. I’m coming for it this year.”
Thomas acknowledged that his large role on special teams in 2025 helped him earn his coaches’ confidence, even while he was playing little on offense.
“It created a lot of trust from my coaches,” Thomas said. “Coming into this year, I know they can trust me in the receiver room.”
Thomas never wavered in confidence. admitting he did not let his lack of targets tear him down.
“It was tough,” Thomas said, “but I knew what I had in store the next year.”
While Thomas kept his head up, he studied other Sooner wide receivers’ processes and play styles. He specifically learned from former OU wide receiver Keontez Lewis, who recorded 243 receiving yards in one season as a Sooner after 790 at Southern Illinois in 2024.
“One main player that helped me (is) Keontez Lewis; he was a route technician,” Thomas said. “Everything he did, I studied it as much as I could. I study it till this day. He’s really detailed in everything he does. … Everything he does is consistent.”
The sophomore has gelled well with returning receiver Isaiah Sategna and newcomer Trell Harris. Sategna enters his fifth year after putting up over 900 receiving yards last year, while Harris, also a fifth year senior, finished with 847 receiving yards in 2025 at Virginia.
“I take my game from him and Trell Harris," Thomas said. “I look up to them; they’re like brothers to me. They show me the ropes.”
Sategna praised Thomas and sophomore wide receiver Manny Choice during spring media day.
“Manny Choice and Elijah Thomas are two guys who you’re going to hear a lot, …” Sategna said. “Those are two of the guys I’ve seen take the biggest steps out of any guys on the team. … They put the work in.”
Junior defensive back Eli Bowen also noticed Thomas’ progress. Bowen recognized that Thomas has benefitted from going up against him and the rest of the defensive back room, which helped the team rank top 10 in opponent points per game in 2025.
“He came in a little raw, …” Bowen said. “But I think him being around all the great receivers we have and also going against our (defensive backs) really elevated him to the next level. Having the freshman year to get adjusted to college, I think he’s in for a big year.”
Between Sategna, Harris, Choice, himself and others, Thomas believes the receiver room is ready to take the offense to new heights.
“We’ve done (a lot of) stuff that we didn’t do last year,” Thomas said. “I think that’s why we have taken the next step.”
After a promising fall camp, Thomas has no intentions to slow down, as he looks to propel himself from a regular contributor on special teams to a vital part of the offense.
“I can’t let off,” Thomas said. “I got to keep going every single day. I can’t take a play off, a rep off (or) a second off.”
This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.