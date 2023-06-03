Highlights, reactions, details: OU defeats Tennessee 9-0 in Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY - No. 1 Oklahoma (58-1) defeated No. 4 Tennessee (50-9) 9-0 in the winners' bracket of the Women's College World Series on Saturday.

OU will face the winner of Stanford-Washington at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN. The Sooners are one win away from making the WCWS championship series.

Here are highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners' win:

Fast facts

Sophomore Jordy Bahl (20-1) allowed no runs on one hit and struck out three in 3.2 innings pitched. Senior Alex Storako, freshman Kierston Deal and junior Nicole May dealt 1.1 combined innings of scoreless relief.

OU has now won 50 consecutive games, an NCAA all-time record.

Infielder Tiare Jennings went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jennings leads the Sooners with a .433 batting average.

What OU said

Coach Patty Gasso: (I'm) extremely proud of this team and the way they played. Pretty flawless, attacking offensively, pitching staff, all of them, on point. (I) really wanted to give everybody an opportunity to get on the mound (and) they ran with it. (Our) defense (was) on point. I mean, everything was exactly the way we hoped it would be. (I'm) very proud of this team. Really stepping forward. Getting the day off (tomorrow and) getting to recover is really important.

Catcher Kinzie Hansen on Tennessee using four pitchers in four innings: I think a lot of teams have a lot of different tactics to throw at us every single game. It was something we were surprised by, but excited for. It's a new challenge every day. We weren't technically expecting it, but when it came and we found out who was starting, who was coming in and just the different strategies people try to throw at us, we're excited for those challenges, and it makes us better going forward.

Jennings on her three-run home run: Yeah, (it's) all about adjusting. I know my first at-bat (I) got a little jammed. I wanted to make a good adjustment. Two outs, two on, just tried to hit the ball hard, keep passing the bat. Got a good pitch, drove it, it ended up working out.

Highlights

OU 3, Tennessee 0

Jennings got the Sooners on the board with a three-run home run in the second inning, her 17th of the season.

OU 5, Tennessee 0

Catcher Kinzie Hansen blasted a two-run home run to left-center field in the third inning, her 13th of the season.

Who let the 𝐝𝐚𝐰𝐠𝐬 out⁉️ @kinziehansenB3 | OU 5, TENN 0 | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/RHa51BQngP — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 3, 2023

OU 7, Tennessee 0

Left fielder Rylie Boone extended OU's lead to seven after a two-run triple in the third. Boone leads the Sooners with two triples on the year.

She is 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐄𝐃 💨 @ryliebooneeB3 | OU 7, TENN 0 | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/Thhv3LFHOd — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 3, 2023

OU 8, Tennessee 0

Boone scored on a wild pitch in the third to put the Sooners in eight-run rule territory.

OU 9, Tennessee 0

Center fielder Jayda Coleman also scored on a wild pitch in the third. Coleman reached on a four-pitch walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, then moved to third after a sacrifice flyout.

Reactions

OU v. TennesseeI’ve been waiting for this match up ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL year!!! It’s finally here!!! — nicole mendes (@nicole_mendes_) June 3, 2023

YESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!! YES YES YES YES YES @_tiarejennings 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ BEAUTIFUL BOMB!!!!!!!!! — Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) June 3, 2023

"BOOMER SOONER‼️"@78jocelyn_alo brought her rings to the Oklahoma game 👀 pic.twitter.com/tOSV5sMaqz — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2023

uhhhh I need Rylie Boone’s sprint speed please — Francesca (she/her) (@francescaossi) June 3, 2023

