WCWS time, TV channel, details for Sooners vs. Florida State in championship series

Sooners

Sooners celebrate after the WCWS against Stanford on June 5.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 1 Oklahoma (59-1) will face No. 3 Florida State (58-9) in the best-of-three championship series of the Women's College World Series beginning Wednesday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Sooners opened the WCWS with a 2-0 win over Stanford on Thursday before defeating No. 4 Tennessee 9-0 via run-rule on Saturday. OU then rematched the Cardinal in the semifinals and claimed a 4-2 victory in nine innings.

Florida State began the tournament with an 8-0 run-rule win over Oklahoma State. The Seminoles then topped Washington 3-1 and Tennessee 5-1 on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

The two teams met earlier this year with OU defeating Florida State 5-4 on March 14 in Norman. 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the series:

Game 1

Date: Wednesday, June 7

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Game 2

Date: Thursday, June 8

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary)

Date: Friday, June 9

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

