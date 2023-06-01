Highlights, details and reactions from OU's 2-0 win over Stanford in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma (57-1) defeated Stanford (45-14) 2-0 in the opening round of the Women's College World Series on Thursday.

The Sooners will play Tennessee (50-8) in the second round of the WCWS at 2 p.m. on Saturday on ABC. The Volunteers defeated Alabama 10-5 on Thursday to advance.

Here are the details, highlights and reactions from OU's win:

Fast facts

Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl threw a complete game shutout, allowing five hits and striking out 11 batters to earn her 19th pitching win of the season. It’s the fourth game where Bahl has recorded double-digit strikeouts this season.

Stanford’s NiJaree Canady made Thursday’s game a pitcher’s duel, striking out seven batters and allowing just one earned run in five innings. Canady allowed four hits to OU batters.

The Sooners were held to just one hit through the first four innings before scoring two runs on three hits in the fifth inning. OU would end the game with six hits.

Junior center fielder Jayda Coleman was the only OU player with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

What the Sooners said

OU coach Patty Gasso on her team's performance: "I feel like we got a really tough tough matchup. Stanford is very well coached, and I felt that watching them. You may have seen us look like we were really struggling at times. We were just really trying to figure this out. We put a few things together that were really, really important. That was a probably one of the most stressful first games that I can remember in a long time.

"I was really proud of those guys. They were really fighting. I think it just bled over to everybody. These guys were bringing it into the dugout, and they were talking about how our posture should look like and what we should be looking for. We're talking about trying to get on top, and you're bringing all sorts of different ideas to this group. They just kept trying and they kept working. I felt like it just went through to the end until it finally started going for us."

Coleman on OU's adjustments to Canady during the game: "She was really starting ahead and getting strikes, but I think we realized that we needed to take those pitches up in the zone. For some reason, we felt like we needed to swing at them. We got more disciplined as the game went on and letting those (pitches) go. We just really focused on the strikes and lowered the zone."

Bahl on her 11-strikeout performance: "Those are honestly the situations you like to be in as a pitcher. Because when teams press you like that, it makes you be your best and you can't take a pitch off. It's a good test. Those moments are fun, even though they're really high-stress at times."

Highlights

Stanford put two runners in scoring position in the first inning, but Bahl got out of the jam with a strikeout to retire the side.

Jo out the jam ✔️ @jordybahlMID 1 | OU 0, Stanford 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Yshuwtrfgv — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 1, 2023

The Cardinal again put two baserunners on in the fourth inning, but Bahl once again held them scoreless with a strikeout to end the frame.

⛽⛽⛽ MID 4 | OU 0, Stanford 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/XlN1zL8bDT — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 1, 2023

In the bottom half, junior infielder Alyssa Brito nearly earned an extra-base hit. But, she was foiled by a reach catch at the warning track from Stanford's Ellee Eck.

At the warning track ...@eck_ellee makes the CLUTCH grab to end the inning 👀(via @StanfordSball) pic.twitter.com/GpG34OLuCb — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) June 1, 2023

After a lengthy pitcher's duel, the Sooners finally broke the deadlock in the fifth inning with two runs. An RBI single from junior center fielder Jayda Coleman brought home one run before an error from Eck allowed another to score in the same play.

𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 🔥 @jaydac00 drives in a pair!END 5 | OU 2, Stanford 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/BJQCxqfgb1 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 1, 2023

Reactions

Jordy is bringing the heat! — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) June 1, 2023

STRIKE 3 and the inning!! #SOONERS — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) June 1, 2023

You had your chance. pic.twitter.com/6q8oPEoWBR — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) June 1, 2023

Sensational at-bat from Jayda Coleman to start things off. — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) June 1, 2023

Dog, throwing 75 mph is CRAZY. — J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) June 1, 2023

I see a lot of OU fans were unaware Canady throws gas — ⭕️ℂ𝖊𝖊𝕯𝖊𝖊 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕋🧬 (@CeeDeesGOAT) June 1, 2023

JORDY BAHLLLLIN!! — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) June 1, 2023

From BAHLer To MAULer in 3, 2, 1. https://t.co/rqcni9xYMf — BOOM U. (@transbarrel) June 1, 2023

NiJaree Canady is really good. — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) June 1, 2023

SoStressful game huh — Sidelines Oklahoma (@SSN_Oklahoma) June 1, 2023

JAYDAAAAA — Grayson Blalock (@grayson_blalock) June 1, 2023

JAYYYYYDA!! 2-0 Oklahoma. — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) June 1, 2023

Playing against @OU_Softball must be unnerving. The Sooner ladies keep so much pressure on you...If you make one mistake, the game changes almost instantly! #BOOMER pic.twitter.com/GuKRG3i5He — Sooner Script (@SoonerScript) June 1, 2023

NiJaree Canady is fantastic, but Oklahoma is Oklahoma. — Seth Oliveras  (@SethOliveras) June 1, 2023

STRIKEOUT | BALL GAME! #SOONERS 2-0 OKLAHOMA — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) June 1, 2023

Jordy Bahl, you queen! — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) June 1, 2023

