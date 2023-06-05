WCWS highlights, details, reactions from OU's 4-2 win over Stanford in semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma (59-1) defeated Stanford (47-15) 4-2 in nine innings in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series on Monday.

The win sends the Sooners to the finals of the WCWS for the fourth consecutive postseason, where they will face either Tennessee or Florida State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN.

Here are highlights, details and reactions from OU's victory:

Fast Facts

Stanford’s two runs were the first runs given up by OU in the WCWS. The Sooners shut out both the Cardinal and Tennessee in their previous two games.

Junior Nicole May pitched five innings, allowing four hits with three strikeouts. She was relieved by sophomore Jordy Bahl, who pitched four shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Junior center fielder Jayda Coleman is now tied with infielders Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito for a team-high 17 home runs after hitting a solo shot in the third inning.

Jennings hit a two-run double in the ninth inning to give OU its first lead of the day. She has 28 RBIs in her WCWS career, second-most behind former OU player Jocelyn Alo.

What the Sooners said

OU coach Patty Gasso on her coaching strategy during the game: "What I learned about coaching is I need to speak less and let them understand. They know what to do. If I have nervous energy, they feel it, so less is more. Tiare had some tough times, but she's one of the best hitters I've ever seen. She has an ability to get locked in like no other. We ran into it at the right time. So, less is more on that side."

Jennings on her double: "I didn't know they were gonna (intentionally walk) Jayda, but it didn't really matter to me. I had to find a way to either get on or help my team as best I can. We talked about not being result-oriented, and that's exactly what happened today. I didn't get the results I want earlier, and so I'm gonna step in there and keep on doing it. I was in a battle, and I was gonna keep swinging."

OU shortstop Grace Lyons on the Sooners' adjustments to Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady: "You can't think back to the results. You can't think of what not to do. You just want to set your mind on one thing. We also just want to make an adjustment by getting on top of the ball. I think that was something that everyone can see, because she was spinning it really well and getting people to chase on that ball … and it worked out this time."

Bahl on OU's pitching gameplan: "Nicole was throwing a great game, and so the gameplan going into this was I was supposed to be hot. I needed to be ready to go by the fifth (inning). I was just staying loose until then. When I got in, it was just about being present, making good pitches, letting the defense work and just stay simple with everything."

Scoring Recap

OU 0, Stanford 2

Stanford scored the game's first runs with a 2-run home run from Kylie Chung. It's her first home run of the season.

OU 1, Stanford 2

Senior right fielder Alynah Torres hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning, allowing junior infielder Alyssa Brito to tag home from third base.

OU 2, Stanford 2

The Sooners tied the game in the third inning with a solo home run from junior center fielder Jayda Coleman. It's her 17th home run this season.

OU 4, Stanford 2

Both teams remained scoreless until the ninth inning, when Jennings hit a two-run double to give the Sooners their first lead. Stanford intentionally walked Coleman before Jennings came to the plate.

