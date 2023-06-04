OU softball: WCWS time, TV channel, details for Sooners vs. Stanford

OKLAHOMA CITY - No. 1 Oklahoma (58-1) will face No. 9 Stanford (47-14) in the Women's College World Series on Monday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
OU is one win away from advancing to the WCWS championship series. With a loss in Game 1, the Sooners would play an elimination game against the Cardinal at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The Sooners opened the WCWS with a 2-0 win over Stanford on Thursday before trouncing No. 4 Tennessee 9-0 in five innings on Saturday. The Cardinal rebounded from their loss to OU with a 2-0 win over Alabama and 1-0 win over Washington.
Stanford freshman NiJaree Canady allowed a pair of runs on six hits to the Sooners in their previous matchup. Canady then held the Crimson Tide and Huskies to one combined hit in 8.2 innings.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of first pitch:
GAME INFORMATION
Game 1
Time: 11 a.m. CT
TV channel: ESPN
Radio: Directory
Game 2 (if necessary)
Time: 1:30 p.m. CT
TV channel: ESPN
