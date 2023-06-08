WCWS Game 1 highlights, details, reactions from OU's 5-0 win over Florida State

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma (60-1) defeated Florida State (58-10) 5-0 in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series finals to take a 1-0 series lead. It's the fourth straight WCWS finals for the Sooners as they look for their third straight national championship.

Game 2 is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. A win would give the Sooners their second straight two-game sweep in a WCWS finals.

Here are highlights, details and reactions from the game:

Fast Facts

There were two weather delays due to lightning. The first was before the game, delaying the start from 7 p.m. to 8:10 p.m., while the second game after the top of the first inning at 8:20 p.m., causing a 43-minute delay.

"It’s a 30-minute delay if there is a lightning strike within 8 miles of the venue and resets every time there is a new strike," Matthew Holmes, the NCAA's Assistant Director of Media Coordination, told the Daily. "Then any added time necessary for teams to warm up after the all clear is given."

Sophomore Jordy Bahl pitched her second complete game shutout of this year’s WCWS, striking out 10 batters and allowing two hits. She earned her 22nd pitching win of the season.

Senior catcher Kinzie Hansen went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, recording an RBI double in the fourth inning to score OU’s first run.

Senior left fielder Rylie Boone set a record for most doubles in a single WCWS championship series game with two. Her doubles extended her hitting streak to eight games.

Junior infielder Alyssa Brito went 2 for 2 with an RBI, also walking in another at-bat.

The Sooners tallied nine hits, three of which went for extra bases. On defense, OU committed two errors, its fifth multi-error game of the season.

What the Sooners said

OU coach Patty Gasso on her team's performance: "I think we started off a little bit nervous. We had a little conversation as a group and they decided we need to be more like us and stop trying. We don't try hard. We just play. We were trying hard. You can see the difference. Once they got their feet on the ground, we started hitting the ball hard. Jordy again was just absolutely exceptional. I'm proud of how we turned that switch really quickly.

Boone on setting her WCWS championship game record: "It doesn't really mean anything to me, because I play for something more. It's cool, I don't want to act like I don't care. It's cool."

Hansen on driving in OU's first run: "I knew if I hit a ball in the gap, we were going to be up because Jordy has wheels. She runs circles around us in practice. She's all over the place. My previous at-bat I rolled over, so I was really trying to make that adjustment. Based on the situation and based on my runner at first, and being able to apply that into that pitch helped me out."

Hansen on how OU occupied time during the weather delays: "We were playing some brain games with each other and trying to guess words and stuff. We were doing that, we were playing some music and dancing some more. We were just having fun."

Bahl on what she was doing during the weather delays: "I was doing a lot of pacing and just trying to stay mentally locked in. I was like 'Okay, when are we going to start playing? Are they going to cancel?' I was just very worried about what was going to happen."

Bahl on her pitching performance: "From a pitcher's perspective or point of view, it's important to stay mentally locked in. It's hard to get a bunch of reps during (a weather delay), but I really just had to keep my mind it in. I just tried to do my best to just throw the game and let the defense work and build the offense that's going to come through."

Scoring Recap

OU 1, FSU 0 (4th Inning)

The Sooners score the first run on an RBI double from Hansen. Bahl scored the run after pinch-running for Haley Lee at first base.

K9 coming in 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡. Jo with the 𝐣𝐞𝐭𝐬. 🔥@kinziehansen @jordybahlB4 | OU 1, FSU 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/fbwCVPL1Pn — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 8, 2023

OU 2, FSU 0 (4th Inning)

The Sooners extend their lead to 2-0 with an RBI single from junior infielder Alyssa Brito. Senior catcher Kinzie Hansen was able to score from third base after advancing on a passed ball.

OU 3, FSU 0 (4th Inning)

The Sooners make it 3-0 after an errant throw to first base allows junior infielder Alyssa Brito to score from second base. Senior right fielder Alynah Torres originally attempted a bunt to get Brito to third base.

OU 4, FSU 0 (5th Inning)

Senior catcher Kinzie Hansen records her second RBI of the game with a single into left field. The Sooners now lead 4-0.

OU 5, FSU 0 (6th Inning)

Junior infielder Tiare Jennings gives the Sooners an insurance run with an RBI single. OU leads 5-0.

Reactions

