OU softball: Time, TV channel, details for Sooners vs. Tennessee in Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY - No. 1 Oklahoma (57-1) will face No. 4 Tennessee (50-8) in the winners' bracket of the Women's College World Series on Saturday.
The Sooners defeated No. 9 Stanford 2-0 in their opening matchup, while the Volunteers topped No. 5 Alabama 10-5. After their victory against the Crimson Tide, Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said that she hasn't studied OU yet, but is excited for the opportunity to face the Sooners.
"It's hard not to know what Oklahoma is doing," Weekly said. "We all hear about it. I mean, they're loaded. They're just absolutely loaded. So it'll be it'll be a great game, and I'm excited for our team to have that opportunity to play that game."
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:
Game information
Start time: 2 p.m. CT
TV channel: ABC
