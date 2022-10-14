featured OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners vs. No. 19 Kansas Mason Young, sports editor Mason Young Author twitter Author email Oct 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1. Ray Bahner/OU Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 11 a.m.TV channel: ESPN 2 Radio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPodcast Sports Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 6: Breaking down historic Texas loss, can OU beat Kansas? Mason Young, sports editor Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Features Sports OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel still in concussion protocol, but 'feeling real good' Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Brent Venables, 'fresher' Sooners hope to be remembered 'by how we finish' ahead of Kansas game Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor News and notes Sports OU football: Brent Venables provides update on Dillon Gabriel, raves about offensive line's performance Mason Young, sports editor Colton Sulley. assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Jeff Lebby talks quarterback situation after Texas loss; Ted Roof searching for D-line answers Staff Reports Sports OU football: Sooners reveal new Prentice Gautt 'Unity' uniforms ahead of Kansas matchup Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops others interviews after Sooners practice Mason Young, sports editor Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines: The Bizz OU sports headlines: The Sideline You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homepage Sports Push Sports Mason Young Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press. Author twitter Author email Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
