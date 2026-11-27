Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 9 PM Saturday to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&