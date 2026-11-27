Norman is one win away from playing for a state championship for the first time since 1992 when the Tigers won the title.
The Tigers (8-4) will face Choctaw (9-2) at 1 p.m. Friday at Putnam City High School in the Class 6A-II semifinals, looking to avenge a regular-season loss.Norman enters the semifinals on a five-game winning streak. After defeating Booker T. Washington 33-20 in the first round, the Tigers edged Bartlesville 42-40 to earn their spot in the semifinals.
Sophomore running back Cyncere Pekah led Norman against Bartlesville with three rushing touchdowns, including a 45-yard score to open the game and a 95-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a two-score lead. Senior quarterback Joseph Kelley added a 27-yard rushing touchdown and threw touchdown passes to senior running back Woodley Johnson and senior wide receiver London Herbin. Bartlesville scored twice late, but Norman held on for the win.
Norman has scored at least 33 points in each of its three late-season and postseason victories. The Tigers have also shown they can win close games, as their two playoff victories came by a combined 15 points.
Friday's matchup gives the Tigers a chance to avenge one of their earlier losses. Choctaw defeated Norman 35-12 earlier in the season. Norman took the lead twice early in that game, but the Yellowjackets eventually pulled away and held the Tigers scoreless in the second half.
Choctaw enters the semifinal with a nine-game winning streak after opening the season with losses to Mustang and Moore. The Yellowjackets went undefeated in district play at 6-0, finished first in the standings and earned a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Choctaw has averaged nearly 45 points per game this season and continued its offensive production in the quarterfinals, defeating Muskogee 59-15.
The matchup features a Norman offense that has scored 75 points through its first two playoff games against a Choctaw team that has consistently produced points throughout its winning streak. For Norman, containing the Yellowjackets' offense while continuing its own recent scoring success will be key to reaching the championship game.
A win Friday would send Norman to the Class 6A-II state championship game against either Stillwater or Piedmont.
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.