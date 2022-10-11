OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel still in concussion protocol, but 'feeling real good'

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel said he’s still in the concussion protocol but he’s “feeling real good” after going through his typical practice routine on Monday.
“Body feels good, mind feels good,” Gabriel told reporters on the Sooners’ practice field outside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Monday night. “And just took it very seriously, that part of recovery, and thankfully I'm at this point, and thanks to all the trainers and everyone.”
Gabriel suffered a head injury during the second quarter of OU’s Oct. 1 loss to TCU when he took a targeting hit to the helmet from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. He didn’t return to the game and also sat out the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas last Saturday.
#Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel said he is still in the concussion protocol but is feeling better as OU prepares for Kansas.WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/BryC8daaf4— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 11, 2022
Gabriel said “not necessarily that exactly,” when asked if he’d ever been through the concussion protocol before, but that “you get bumps and bruises and learn to find better ways to recover and just listen to your body.”
“I'm trusting God's plan and know that he’s got a path for me and I’ve just got to continue to trust it,” Gabriel said. “But, most importantly, I’m super grateful and thankful to be out here this week and knowing that we’ve got trainers that are here to protect us and have our health in mind.”
In the week before the Red River Showdown, Gabriel said he rested plenty early, then prepared to figure out if he could play against the Longhorns. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the Texas game the team knew around “midweek” that Gabriel wouldn’t be cleared.
“Led up until Thursday, Friday,” Gabriel said. “Obviously, it didn't get approved, but I know it’s just the doctors are protecting me and trying to keep my best interests in mind.”
Gabriel still suited up and warmed up as if he was going to play against Texas, stretching with OU’s other quarterbacks and even running plays with the first team offense. Yet, he headed back to the locker room and ditched his pads and helmet before returning to the field to watch from the sidelines.
“I was a part of the preparation but also a part of the progression in me getting back,” Gabriel said. “So, like I said, it was just good for me to get back out there and get a warm up in, sweat as much as I could and then get ready for (practice) today. And it felt really good going into this week.”
Gabriel admitted it was difficult to watch OU play without him. The Red River Showdown is a pageantry-laden contest he wanted badly to participate in.
For their offense against Texas, the Sooners turned to Pittsburgh transfer quarterback Davis Beville and Wildcat plays that featured tight end Brayden Willis, running backs Eric Gray and Marcus Major and wide receiver Jalil Farooq.
The result was a meager 39 passing yards and a shutout loss to the Longhorns for the first time since 1965. OU also has produced zero explosive passing plays — completions of over 20 yards — since Gabriel went down.
“Obviously, I wanted to be out there and be there for my guys just because we put in all this work together,” Gabriel said. “And it was tough to watch, but also tough too because I'm a part of it and on this team, and feel for them just because I know how hard everyone works. So, it wasn’t easy, something that's really tough for sure.
“But like I said, I wasn't gonna mope around. I was gonna be the best supportive teammate I could be in a different role. I take that as a huge responsibility as well.”
As OU prepares to host Kansas at 11 a.m Saturday, Venables told KWTV’s Dean Blevins on Sunday that he expects Gabriel to be cleared for the contest. Gabriel expressed optimism as he outlined the blueprint for his return.
“Having a good Tuesday and Wednesday, just because those are our hard days,” Gabriel said. “Continue to talk with the trainers. But like I said, I feel really good and me being out here on a Monday is very positive news for me. And I feel really good. So, I’ve just got to keep stacking days.”
