OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops others interviews after Sooners practice

  • Updated
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel before the game against Texas on Oct. 8.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Drake Stoops, linebacker DaShaun White, offensive lineman Chris Murray, defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson and safety Justin Broiles previewed the Sooners' matchup with Kansas. 

Watch what they said in interviews after Monday's practice here:

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

