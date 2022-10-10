OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops others interviews after Sooners practice

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Drake Stoops, linebacker DaShaun White, offensive lineman Chris Murray, defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson and safety Justin Broiles previewed the Sooners' matchup with Kansas.
Watch what they said in interviews after Monday's practice here:
#Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel said he is still in the concussion protocol but is feeling better as OU prepares for Kansas.WATCH some of what he said after practice here: pic.twitter.com/BryC8daaf4— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 11, 2022
#Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops discussed Oklahoma’s locker room sticking together amid recent struggles. WATCH some of what he said after practice Monday: pic.twitter.com/ZAeyQtntMn— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 11, 2022
#Sooners linebacker DaShaun White discussed being a veteran leader and managing expectations.WATCH some of what he said after practice: pic.twitter.com/nTicqhf6DD— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 11, 2022
WATCH some of what #Sooners offensive lineman Chris Murray said after practice Monday: pic.twitter.com/jaYUUdwdB6— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 11, 2022
WATCH some of what #Sooners defensive lineman Jeffrey Johnson said after practice Monday: pic.twitter.com/njT7ajR9bM— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 11, 2022
WATCH some of what #Sooners safety Justin Broiles said after practice Monday: pic.twitter.com/59FwG6b0To— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 11, 2022
