OU football: Brent Venables provides update on Dillon Gabriel, raves about offensive line's performance

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables briefly commented on quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s status Tuesday after Gabriel said Monday he remains in the concussion protocol as he prepares for a potential return against Kansas.
Gabriel missed OU’s 49-0 loss to Texas last Saturday after he absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge on Oct. 1 that knocked him out of the Sooners’ loss to the Horned Frogs.
Venables told KWTV on Sunday that he expects Gabriel to be cleared for this week and he added Tuesday that Gabriel’s availability against Kansas will be officially decided Thursday.
“I think they continue to evaluate him every day,” Venables said. “I don’t get into the deep weeds. I wanna major in the minor, so (they) tell me what he can do, what he can’t do.
"He’s full go at practice, I think they’re just continuing to, whatever all those tests are, they do those to make sure that they’re on the right side of it. And if he continues to stay out of harm’s way in regards to that protocol, I would expect him to play.”
O-line a bright spot right now
Though the Sooners weren’t dominant in the run game or explosive in the passing game as their offense slogged through the Texas defeat, Venables sees the offensive line’s performance as a bright spot amid three straight losses.
“That's been a group in the last few weeks, probably three weeks, that our guys have done a nice job and have given us a chance, and between that and our running backs, I thought have done a nice job,” Venables said. “Last week, again, offensively it's a different package and philosophy going into the game based on trying to play to the strengths of the team, and I think that some of that is what you saw maybe this last week.”
Following Gabriel’s injury, the Sooners’ offensive line had to adjust to playing in the Wildcat formation against Texas with less than a week of preparation. While the group went through a quick installation, Venables was pleased with their performance against the Longhorns.
“I thought our guys — players, coaches, whatever they did systematically and how they taught it,” Venables said. “To get the understanding, the aggressiveness, the physicality, the precision that you’ve got to have… I thought they did a great job.”
Yet, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, developer of the 2018 Joe Moore Award winning line, is not satisfied.
“Some of (Bedenbaugh’s) comments to me was, ‘I think they can be great, and they’re good right now.’ And that to me, they've been good enough. We got to get everybody around them to play good. And again, sometimes again, that's the defense doing their part too. And instead of putting pressure constantly on the offense, or again, vice versa. It goes both ways.”
Venables displeased with Broiles scrutiny
Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles has taken a lot of heat from fans on social media for his play on the field over the years.
Broiles, now in his sixth season with the Sooners, is tied for third on the team in tackles with 34 and has been forced to step up following fellow safety Billy Bowman’s injury.
While the Oklahoma City native is the longest-tenured player on OU’s roster alongside long snapper Kasey Kelleher and is one of the most vocal leaders in the locker room, he receives a lot of criticism.
“I’m not sure why he’s a lightning rod,” Venables said. “Or why anybody would spend one ounce of energy being emotional and mad about a player that loves this university and has committed every ounce of who he is, every fiber in his body to help this place be great. I don’t know what’s behind that, that’s kind of disturbing, but it is what it is. Justin is terrific, he loves his team, he loves his teammates, he loves his coaches, he values his opportunity.”
Broiles has also been one of the few players to be named a captain twice this season and is one of the first to speak to players in the locker room after losses.
“He’s got a thankful spirit everyday,” Venables said. “He comes with a workmanlike attitude and blue collar work ethic. When something isn’t going right, he takes it on his open shoulders. He bears that burden even when it’s not his fault.
“He just cares. He cares as much as any player I’ve been around. You’re talking about a kid that could’ve gone anywhere in the country and chose to come here, chase his dreams, make a lot of sacrifices and put his body in harm's way.”
Other notes
Venables confirmed junior linebacker Shane Whitter will have season ending shoulder surgery. OU Insider first reported the news on Oct. 6. Whitter made just eight tackles this season before his injury as the backup to sophomore Danny Stutsman.
Additionally, Venables was asked why redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease did not play against Texas, and said it was “just a decision by the coaches based on how the week (of practice) went.” Wease has not registered a catch in OU’s past two games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.