OU football: Sooners reveal new Prentice Gautt 'Unity' uniforms ahead of Kansas matchup

Oklahoma will have some nice new threads when it hosts Kansas on Saturday in Norman.
The Sooners unveiled new 'Unity' uniforms Wednesday, named in honor of running back Prentice Gautt, who became the first Black scholarship player at OU in 1956.
The uniform features anthracite-colored jerseys, pants and helmets, crimson trim, the word "TOGETHER" sewn on the collar and the word "UNITY" on the back of the jersey where a player's last name would typically reside.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝘂𝘁𝘁 ‘𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆’ 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺A player-led movement developed over generations of student-athletes. A symbol of unity, togetherness and a legacy greater than football. #TogetherAsOne https://t.co/wO5IkSeH2p | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/AgiIHyzGzW— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 12, 2022
The jerseys have been in the works since 2020 and were designed by a group of Sooners student-athletes to "emphasize the importance of togetherness and building relationships to better society," according to a media release.
Former OU football players Pat Fields, Jeremiah Hall, Creed Humphrey, Chanse Sylvie and Caleb Kelly worked together to create 'Unity' uniforms for all of OU's varsity sports that will be worn throughout the academic year.
"We wanted to make a statement that was way broader, something that stood out more than just a practice jersey," said Kelly, a former OU linebacker who is now part of the Sooners' SOUL Mission program. "When we're all together wearing that 'Sooners,' we're all one. We wanted to make sure we exemplified unity in our uniform."
#TogetherAsOne #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/zrYSYuGkA8— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 12, 2022
The student-athlete group also wanted to use the new football uniforms to honor Gautt, who was twice an All-Big Eight Conference selection and also an All-American in 1958. Gautt went on from OU to play for the NFL's Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Rams and was later associate commissioner of the Big Eight and Big 12.
"We wanted to honor Prentice for being the first African American scholarship football player here," Kelly said. "He stood for unity, he stood for doing things the right way. He stood for making sure that you handled academics and football. He was one of the founding fathers who made Oklahoma football what it is and gave all the African American players who have come through OU that opportunity."
Honoring the past while looking towards a brighter future. #TogetherAsOne https://t.co/wO5IkSeH2p | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/9RDVqTG4jX— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 12, 2022
OU athletics director Joe Castiglione also voiced his support for the new uniforms in the release.
"I have so much respect for our current and former student-athletes for their leadership during this process and for how they really wanted to — and continue to want to — make a difference by bringing people together within our university and beyond," Castiglione said. "As an athletics department, we value student-athlete engagement and include their voice in strengthening their experience as well as ways they can positively impact others. In this case especially, we were proud of their efforts and eager to support the endeavor.
"Additionally, I was able to witness firsthand Dr. Prentice Gautt become the leading voice in championing student-athlete welfare across the country with his magnificent leadership in that space. His impact as a young pioneer at OU and as a visionary for student-athlete development and success later in his life blazed a trail that will positively impact lives forever. He left an amazing legacy for all of us to follow."
Last summer, the Kansas game was designated as the contest where OU would debut new alternate uniforms. The Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) and Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1) kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2.
