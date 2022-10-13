Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 6: Breaking down historic Texas loss, can OU beat Kansas?

Oklahoma is looking to bounce back with a win over Kansas at home on Saturday.
The Sooners are coming off back-to-back-to-back losses against Kansas State, TCU and Texas, and are hoping to get quarterback Dillon Gabriel back from a head injury.
OU Daily sports editors Mason Young and Colton Sulley recap Oklahoma's loss to the Longhorns and preview the Sooners' matchup with the Jayhawks:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.