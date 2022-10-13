 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 6: Breaking down historic Texas loss, can OU beat Kansas?

  • Updated
  • 0
Goal Oriented logo

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU football. Join sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley for discussions on everything Sooners.

 Justin Jayne/The Daily

Oklahoma is looking to bounce back with a win over Kansas at home on Saturday. 

The Sooners are coming off back-to-back-to-back losses against Kansas State, TCU and Texas, and are hoping to get quarterback Dillon Gabriel back from a head injury.

OU Daily sports editors Mason Young and Colton Sulley recap Oklahoma's loss to the Longhorns and preview the Sooners' matchup with the Jayhawks:

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments