OU football: Brent Venables, 'fresher' Sooners hope to be remembered 'by how we finish' ahead of Kansas game

Following Oklahoma’s 49-0 loss to Texas last Saturday, coach Brent Venables said he’s continuing to evaluate every facet of his program, which included his team needing to be “fresher.”
During his weekly press conference Tuesday, the Sooners’ first-year head coach clarified every team in the country is fatigued by the halfway point of the season and it’s part of the day-to-day grind.
He also squashed the notion of his players being exhausted due to the offseason program led by strength coach Jerry Schmidt, pointing to the countless past teams that have also endured a summer with ‘Schmidtty.’
“The season is always challenging mentally and physically,” Venables said. “Whether you're winning a whole bunch of games, as the season goes on, the air gets thinner. It gets harder, not easier. No matter whether you're being successful or you're not being successful, it gets harder.”
After its upcoming bout with No. 19 Kansas on Saturday, Oklahoma receives a much-needed bye week. While Venables says he challenges his players to renew their minds, bodies and spirits every week, he acknowledged the importance of a break in the season.
“We always encourage them to get rest and stay into a routine,” Venables said. “You want to be able to get optimally eight hours of sleep at night. I'm good with six. Five-and-a-half, I'm not so good. Six, I'm good. Six-30, I’m excellent. Seven, I'm feeling a little tired, too much sleep. Everybody's different. But young people are burning it at both ends.
“And again, it matters when you're a high level, performing athlete. Everything matters. So, from recovery, sleeping, hydration, nutrition, there's a mental side and spiritual side is important that you're staying fresh. We try to do a good job of keeping things fresh and keeping our guys engaged and to continue to develop leadership.”
For a team that’s lost three straight games, including two blowouts, leadership hasn’t been hard to come by. Tight end Brayden Willis, who is in his fifth season with the Sooners, and safety Justin Broiles, who is in his sixth, have been the two most vocal leaders during the losing streak.
Willis and Broiles have both made zero excuses for their team’s performance while Broiles said he would even make sure to relay to his teammates that they need to do more conditioning if they’re fatigued.
“I'm a no excuse guy,” Willis said. “I'm one of those guys that believes no matter if we're mentally tired or not, everybody should be able to pick it up on game day. And maybe, throughout the year, we could take care of our bodies a little bit better but at the end of the day, it's no excuse. We’ve just got to play better.”
In three weeks, OU has plummeted from No. 6 in the AP Top 25 to the laughing stock of college football. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum and Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd were just a few of the media personalities who questioned this week if Venables was the right offseason hire.
Despite the negative perception of Oklahoma from fans and the media, players seem to be as bought in as ever inside the facilities.
“No, not really,” redshirt senior wide receiver Drake Stoops said when asked if it's hard to keep the locker room together. “Not when the whole world is counting you out and everyone's crucifying you in the media and everything. It's kind of easy to stay together because we're all we got. We're all we need right now. So it's easy for us to all stick together and have each other's back because no one else does.”
Fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White doesn’t have any trouble blocking out the noise either.
“I’m probably one of those people that it inspires a little bit,” White said. “I try to stay out of it, but my mom is probably the worst about showing me stuff. It’s just one of those things where it’s an extra chip on my shoulder. You can keep hitting me in the mouth, hitting us in the face. But once we stand up, I really feel like we're gonna set the record straight on things.”
The Sooners won’t have it easy Saturday when the Jayhawks roll into Norman ranked, while OU isn’t for the first time since 1992. Kansas is led by running back Devin Neal, who has garnered 421 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season, and star quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Daniels’ status is up in the air after he injured his shoulder last week in a loss to TCU. Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold listed his quarterback in the ‘doubtful area,’ while sources told freelance reporter Zac Boyer he is expected to miss the rest of the season with a Grade 3 separation of his right shoulder — which Daniels said was news to him.
Sheeesh…That’s News to Me🤔 https://t.co/qLfVAxxLZy— 𝕁𝔻𝟞💫 (@JalonDaniels6) October 11, 2022
Meanwhile, Venables said he expects Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel to play after Gabriel said Monday he was still in the concussion protocol. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and Stoops both said they’re excited to get back to running an offense led by Gabriel in hopes of finishing Oklahoma’s last six games on a high note.
“People are going to remember this team by how we finish,” Venables said. “And I think it's incredibly important that this week, like any other week, is virtually the same in regards to what it takes to win and be successful.
“We're still not where we want to be. Obviously, this is a game of improvement, a game of development and we obviously have a long way to go. Right now, for whatever reason, we haven't been able to get into a good rhythm here the last several weeks as a football team and certainly individually on each side of the ball.”
