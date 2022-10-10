OU football: Jeff Lebby talks quarterback situation after Texas loss; Ted Roof searching for D-line answers

With uncertainty swirling around starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s status for Oklahoma’s game against No. 19 Kansas on Saturday, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is heading back to the drawing board.
The Sooners started backup quarterback Davis Beville against Texas and were shut out by the Longhorns for the first time since 1965. Despite OU compiling just 195 total yards, including 39 through the air, Lebby stands by his decision to start Beville and stick with him for most of the game.
“Davis wants a couple of things back,” Lebby said Monday. “I think I could have done a better job of creating rhythm for him and a couple of things that maybe would have put him at ease a little bit. We didn't open it up at all, obviously, in the second half so we played inside the box a little bit too much.
“But at the same time, Davis again, the reason he got the start is because of what he had done from the first day he got here until Saturday, so that doesn't go unnoticed, either.
Lebby eventually inserted freshman Nick Evers into the game with a little over a minute left. He said Evers received the nod late instead of Tyler Junior College transfer General Booty, who saw some action against TCU on Oct. 1, due to a “minor deal pregame.”
With Gabriel out, Oklahoma ran a lot of its plays out of the Wildcat formation with tight end Brayden Willis, running backs Eric Gray and Marcus Major and wide receiver Jalil Farooq all taking direct snaps.
Lebby confirmed if Gabriel plays against the Jayhawks, the Wildcat is most likely off the table. Coach Brent Venables told KWTV’s Dean Blevins Sunday he expects Gabriel to return this week. Even with Gabriel potentially back, the Sooners’ offense has a lot to figure out if it wants to move the ball against Kansas, which allows just over 26 points per game.
“I think the biggest thing is when we have the opportunity to run the football,” Lebby said, “Finding ways to win our one-on-ones, not just gaining exactly what’s been blocked for us but making some explosive plays when the picture is not perfect — striking, straining and finishing. We’ve talked about that a ton.
“I think, the last two weeks, the biggest frustration sitting there looking at it from a self-scout standpoint, is we have created no explosive plays in the throw game, which has not been us ever. That’s something that we’ve got to get better at.”
Roof searching for D-line answers; praises Washington’s play at safety
After Oklahoma’s dominating 49-14 win over Nebraska on Sept. 24, the Sooners' defense led the nation with 32 tackles for loss and ranked fourth nationally with 13 sacks.
Since then, OU has recorded just 11 tackles for loss and two sacks in three games. After rushing three defenders and dropping eight players into coverage on most snaps last Saturday, defensive coordinator Ted Roof said he’s going to continue to evaluate his defense’s pass rush and make any necessary adjustments.
“We try to mix things up,” Roof said. “After three weeks we were doing pretty well there, and the production hasn't been what it was. The results haven't been what they were, so we're evaluating everything every week and looking under every rock, behind every door.”
One glaring difference in OU’s defense against the Longhorns was redshirt junior cornerback Woodi Washington’s move to safety. Washington played safety as an underclassman and was called on to fill in there against Texas with Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon out due to injuries.
Washington himself seemed to be ailing, twice coming off the field due to an apparent injury before returning. He also dropped a potential first quarter interception but shook it off to finish second on the team in tackles with 10.
“We need it from everybody, coaches, players — we need everybody's best,” Roof said, initially applying a question about Washington’s performance to the defense at large. “And certainly our older, more experienced, better, more productive players have to play well for us in order to have a chance to win, and just like we all do. We’ve all got to do better. So, but it's not one thing or one item. It's all of us, and it’s everything. So, that’s it.”
Roof later added: “Woodi did some good things, made some plays for us, made some big, I’d say big stops. But Woodi did a good job. Woodi’s a guy that cares tremendously, and I have a lot of respect for him”
Wildcat sees Farooq shine; Mims, Wease limited
As OU executed its Wildcat schemes against Texas, it struggled to provide opportunities for two of its notable pass catchers.
Junior Marvin Mims, OU’s leading receiver this season with 436 yards, was held to one catch for -2 yards despite a team-high four targets. Redshirt junior Theo Wease, the Sooners’ third-leading receiver in 2022, did not record a catch for the second straight game. However, Lebby says both players are staying patient as the offense continues to evolve around them.
“Marvin and Theo both have been really good from a leadership standpoint, togetherness,” Lebby said. “I think you talk to those guys and they've done a great job of being the same every single day, being guys that we can count on and lean on. And with the flow of the game and the way things worked out, those guys not getting many opportunities is how it played out. And that's part of the situation that we were in for sure.”
Sophomore Jalil Farooq’s performance was the lone bright spot among the receivers, and not for his pass catching efforts. Farooq took snaps out of the Wildcat and was Oklahoma’s leading rusher in the contest with five carries for 60 yards.
Farooq had consecutive carries of 23 and 12 yards on back-to-back sweep plays in the first quarter. He later ripped off a 24-yard run in the second.
“He’s been good when the ball has been in his hands,” Lebby said of Farooq. “He's got to continue to stress and strain. As we try to get him the football down the field, making plays down the field will be something that we’ve got to continue to get better at. But he has. When the ball has been in his hands, he’s done a nice job.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.