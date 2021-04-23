OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, new game format, pregame reading for Sooners' 2021 spring game



Spring Game Central

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Place: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma (formerly Fox Sports Oklahoma)

Radio: Directory

Game Details:

The 2021 spring game will follow a different format than in years past. Instead of a traditional intrasquad scrimmage, the offense (wearing white) and the defense (wearing red) will face off in two 15 minute halves. The defense will start up 21-0 and will gain three extra points for turnovers, fourth down stops and missed field goals. The defense will also receive six points for defensive touchdowns and two points for safeties. The offense will be rewarded with standard points for field goals and touchdowns.

