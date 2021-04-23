OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, new game format, pregame reading for Sooners' 2021 spring game

Spring Game Central
Time: 4 p.m. CT
Place: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma (formerly Fox Sports Oklahoma)
Radio: Directory
Game Details:
The 2021 spring game will follow a different format than in years past. Instead of a traditional intrasquad scrimmage, the offense (wearing white) and the defense (wearing red) will face off in two 15 minute halves. The defense will start up 21-0 and will gain three extra points for turnovers, fourth down stops and missed field goals. The defense will also receive six points for defensive touchdowns and two points for safeties. The offense will be rewarded with standard points for field goals and touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.