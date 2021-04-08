OU football: Sooners Trejan Bridges, Jadon Haselwood expecting bounce back year after 2020 hardships

For the first time since 2019, former five-star receivers Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges are having a normal spring.
The two redshirt sophomores were early-enrollees as freshmen and participated in spring practices, but didn’t get a spring camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic as sophomores. The duo both missed the majority of the 2020 season — Haselwood with a knee injury and Bridges with a drug suspension.
Now, Haselwood said he’s healthy and Bridges will be available all season after returning for the 2020 Big 12 Championship Game and the Cotton Bowl after missing the previous 10 games. Haselwood missed the first six games of the 2020 season, and made just four catches in limited action before opting-out of the Cotton Bowl due to personal reasons.
“We both are playmakers of course and we knew we could help on offense,” Haselwood said on Thursday of the receiving duo missing time last season. “It wasn’t easy for both of us because he made a mistake and I got hurt, but mentally we still gotta be there. We can’t just be cowards and just turn our backs on our team.”
Bridges
Bridges called his mom.
That’s the first thing the redshirt sophomore receiver did when granted eligibility to play in Oklahoma’s Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State on Dec. 19. After missing the first nine games of his sophomore season due to his suspension, Bridges felt like everything was “back on track” once he saw his mom smile.
Week-to-week, not knowing if he’d be deemed eligible to play, Bridges still prepared for each game. He was originally set for a five-game suspension — the same as former Sooners Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins, who were also suspended prior to the 2019 Peach Bowl — but missed the entire regular season, for reasons that are unclear.
“It was a relief off of my shoulders,” Bridges said on Thursday. “It was a long time coming. I didn’t stop working. I kept it going. I kept helping the team and doing what we had to do to get to the Big 12 championship stage.”
Playmaking time.@TrejanBridges #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/8sq3Q0TOMz— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 8, 2021
Being back at spring practices has Bridges excited to wake up in the morning, although he previously never liked waking up for early-morning workouts.
“I’m back out there doing the thing I want to do,” Bridges said. “It just feels good, it’s a relief of all the stuff I went through last year.”
Haselwood
Despite being the No. 3-ranked national prospect by Rivals out of high school, Haselwood has just 337 receiving yards and one touchdown in his college career.
As a freshman he played behind first-round pick CeeDee Lamb and now Miami receiver Charleston Rambo. Expected to jump in production along with Bridges and fellow former five-star Theo Wease in year two, Haselwood suffered his injury in May, forcing him to make his debut on Nov. 7 against Kansas.
Although Haselwood missed time, he said it helped him learn the playbook. He said he can play all three receiver spots on the Sooners’ offense.
“It wasn’t easy,” Haselwood said of overcoming last season. “It was more mental than anything. It was just me locking it in, becoming more of a student of the game and learning, getting mental reps, every practice getting up, getting my work in before practice... It was definitely tough. There were days I didn’t want to do it, but I knew I had to. It’s for me and my team.”
Haselwood declined to comment on his decision to opt-out of the Cotton Bowl, but said he put in a lot of work at his home in Ellenwood, Georgia to get ready for spring practice.
Haselwood’s practicing with a chip on his shoulder this spring, ready to live up to his former five-star status.
