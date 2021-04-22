OU football: 5 key storylines for Sooners' 2021 spring game

Oklahoma’s 2021 spring game kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The offseason contest returns one year after it was canceled due to emerging COVID-19 concerns. This year’s intrasquad matchup will be held at 25 percent stadium capacity with a mask mandate in place, though OU President Joseph Harroz says he hopes to return to a full stadium for the upcoming fall season.
For those not in attendance Saturday, the contest will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma, formerly Fox Sports Oklahoma. Here are five key storylines to watch as the Sooners scrimmage red against white:
Opt-outs return
OU returns all three players who opted out of the 2020 season in redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins.
Brooks ran for 2,067 yards and 18 touchdowns between 2018 and 2019 and will compete for starting running back duties again in 2021. He has the most experience in head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense of anyone at his position.
Redmond led the Sooners with 6.5 sacks in 2019 but has battled issues with blood clots during his career. He has the ability to play both defensive tackle and end, and provides a needed boost as Oklahoma replaces NFL-bound edge rusher Ronnie Perkins.
Wilkins played four games as a reserve tackle in 2019 before sitting out his second year in Norman. While he’s not in the running to replace Creed Humphrey — who has declared for the NFL draft — at center, the Sooners have an opening at right tackle made available by another departing NFL prospect in Adrian Ealy.
Freshman phenoms
OU’s 2021 recruiting class finished as the country’s 15th best according to ESPN, and the Sooners’ spring game should give a first look at several key signees from the class.
Highly touted quarterback Caleb Williams will likely take the field for the first time in a Sooner uniform. Williams, who chose OU over LSU and Maryland last summer, was the consensus No. 1 quarterback prospect in the country in 2020. Williams could be joined on the field by wide receiver Mario Williams, who was labeled as No. 1 in the country at his position by ESPN. The Tampa, Florida, native finished his high school career with 160 receptions for 3,191 yards and 41 touchdowns.
As for the other side of the ball, defensive back Billy Bowman and linebacker Clayton Smith could make immediate impacts on April 24. Bowman, who was a four-star wide receiver by ESPN, has made a strong impression through spring practice. At 6-foot-4, Smith adds length to a very deep OU linebacker room. Look for the Queen City, Texas, native to make the most out of his Sooner debut.
Running back battle
With the loss of Rhamondre Stevenson to the NFL Draft, Oklahoma will be looking to find its new feature running back in 2021. The answer could be the aforementioned Brooks, however, the room won’t be short of options.
Tennessee transfer junior Eric Gray could play a pivotal role for the Sooners this season. A running and receiving threat, he totaled 1,311 rushing yards and eight touchdowns along with 43 receptions for 369 yards and three scores in his UT career. Gray’s best performance at Tennessee came in the Volunteers’ regular-season finale in 2019, where he had 246 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 attempts against Vanderbilt.
Marcus Major saw action in 10 games for Oklahoma in 2020, with his best performance coming in OU’s 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over Florida. The Oklahoma City native finished the night with nine carries for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Lastly, the Sooners’ running back room adds converted H-back Mikey Henderson in 2021. Listed at 6-foot-2, Henderson stands the tallest of OU’s running backs. His size may play a factor in how the Sooners utilize him out of the backfield in 2021.
Wide receiver talent
Among receivers available for the 2021 spring game, five were four or five-star recruits in high school, according to Rivals. Mario Williams, Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood were all top-15 recruits in the nation in their respective recruiting classes. Sophomore Marvin Mims and freshman Cody Jackson were ranked No. 248 and No. 211, respectively.
Redshirt junior Drake Stoops, who was a three-star recruit and walked on at OU, was among other receivers that garnered substantial playing time last season. Only Wease, Stoops, and Haselwood have ever played in a spring game due to the 2020 event being canceled.
Mims led the Sooners in receiving yards and touchdowns last season, with 610 yards and nine touchdowns. Mims’ nine touchdowns were a freshman record at OU, and he was named a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American — the first in school history.
Haselwood, who missed the majority of the 2020 season, will look to flash his talent during his first spring game in two seasons. Haselwood appeared in just three games in limited fashion due to an offseason knee injury.
Defensive back rotations
With defensive backs Tre Brown and Tre Norwood leaving for the NFL Draft and Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles transferring to Washington, Oklahoma’s secondary has holes to fill.
Enter redshirt sophomore Woodi Washington, sophomore D.J. Graham, junior Jaden Davis, redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Criddell and redshirt junior Justin Harrington as potential players to step up during the 2021 season.
Washington made four starts last season, and Graham made his lone start in the Cotton Bowl against Florida after Brown opted out to prepare for the draft. Davis started the team’s first five games in 2020, but his role shrunk as the season progressed and Graham improved.
Criddell, who defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said made one of the biggest year-to-year improvements he’s ever seen, has been raved about during spring camp. The former four-star recruit has been working at nickelback, the position voided by Radley-Hiles. Harrington, a 6-foot-3, former three-star recruit, missed the entire 2020 season with a torn ACL.
