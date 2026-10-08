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ALERT

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The following statement was issued by the Oklahoma Department of
Environmental Quality.

An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for Friday, October 9 for
the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area due to expected high
concentrations of ozone.

Public Health Recommendations: Persons with existing heart or
respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor
activity.

The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by
reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus, carpooling, or
avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid
refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours, and to avoid
the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers, motorcycles, weed
trimmers, and outboard engines. It is also advised to limit outdoor
burning.

To view the latest air quality map, visit airnow.gov or the AirNow
app.

For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings,
telephone the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at
405-702-4100. For more information on health effects, call the
American Lung Association of Oklahoma at 405-748-4674

Freshman WR Jahsiear Rogers dismissed from OU football team

Rogers

Freshman wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers during the spring game on April 18, 2026.

 Esther Hodson/OU Daily

OU freshman wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers has been dismissed from the team, OU athletics communications confirmed to the OU Daily. No reason was given for Rogers' dismissal.

Rogers has played only six snaps for OU through four games into the 2026 season.

He was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports. He was seen as the nation’s No. 52 wide receiver prospect, according to Rivals and 247Sports. The Wilmington, Delaware, native earned Delaware Class 3A first-team all-state honors as a junior in 2024 and second-team all-state honors as a senior in 2025.

He chose OU over Alabama, Nebraska, Penn State and others, but his stint as a Sooner was cut short.

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