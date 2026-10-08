Freshman WR Jahsiear Rogers dismissed from OU football team

OU freshman wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers has been dismissed from the team, OU athletics communications confirmed to the OU Daily. No reason was given for Rogers' dismissal.
Rogers has played only six snaps for OU through four games into the 2026 season.
He was a four-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports. He was seen as the nation’s No. 52 wide receiver prospect, according to Rivals and 247Sports. The Wilmington, Delaware, native earned Delaware Class 3A first-team all-state honors as a junior in 2024 and second-team all-state honors as a senior in 2025.
He chose OU over Alabama, Nebraska, Penn State and others, but his stint as a Sooner was cut short.