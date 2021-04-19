OU football: Wide receiver Obi Obialo no longer on Sooners' roster

Sixth-year senior wide receiver Obi Obialo is no longer on the Sooners online roster, as first noted by OU Insider's Parker Thune.
Wide receiver Obi Obialo, who entered the 2020 campaign listed as a starter before battling injury for much of the season, has been removed from the #Sooners' active roster just five days before the spring game. ⬇️https://t.co/aEj1qPyAki— OUInsider (@OU247) April 19, 2021
Obialo, who announced his transfer to Oklahoma from Marshall on Feb. 2, 2020, appeared in just two games for the Sooners in 2020. He was targeted twice in an Oct. 3 loss to Iowa State but failed to register a catch in that contest or an Oct. 31 win over Texas Tech.
The Coppell, Texas native registered 998 yards and four touchdowns across his first four college seasons — one with Oklahoma State and three at Marshall. He was initially slated to be the Sooners' starting slot receiver for 2020 before being surpassed by breakout star Drake Stoops.
Entering 2021, Oklahoma has a glut of talented receivers in Marvin Mims, Jadon Haselwood and Mario Williams among others, making Obialo's potential for contribution minimal. He's the only player to disappear off OU's roster this spring ahead of its April 24 spring game.
