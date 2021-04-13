OU football: Roy Manning establishing consistency within Sooners' young cornerback room

Roy Manning wants one thing from the Sooners’ secondary this offseason more than anything else — consistency.
Heading into his third season as Oklahoma’s cornerbacks coach, Manning oversees one of the youngest position groups on the team’s roster. Because of that, consistency sits atop his offseason coaching points in hopes OU can find its footing heading into summer workouts and beyond. With seven players listed at corner during spring camp, junior Jaden Davis and redshirt sophomore Woodi Washington lead the way as the room’s most experienced players.
But as Manning told reporters in a press conference Tuesday, even those two are still learning. Davis and Washington share a combined 11 starts in two seasons at OU, prompting Manning to point out that just about every Sooner corner is still a relative newcomer.
“I think that we learned last year that you can Zoom meet every day (and) do that whole deal, but you get better at football by actually playing and doing football,” Manning said. “This is really (the first spring practice) for all those guys that came in last year as freshmen. Which is crazy.
“So, it’s a critical part of what we do. And obviously once spring ball is over… you won't do football again until the fall. So, it's just great to be back out there and getting back to yelling, screaming and running around getting these guys up to speed.”
Outside of Davis and Washington, the Sooners’ cornerback room includes sophomores Joshua Eaton and D.J. Graham, alongside freshman Latrell McCutchin. Redshirt junior Ryan Peoples and redshirt sophomore Eric Windham. Of the room, Graham is the only Sooner to have started a game — OU’s 55-20 victory over Florida in the 2020 Cotton Bowl — and to have an interception, which came in the Sooners’ 27-14 win over Baylor last season.
So far, Graham’s progression this offseason has drawn the attention of more than just those in his position group.
“He’s eliminated a lot of the second guessing from his game,” senior linebacker DaShaun White said. “Honestly, I think one of the most important things you can have as a football player is your ability to process, play fast and just react. … I’ve said this a lot, but I think the sky’s limit for a lot of guys on this team.”
Eaton and McCutchin’s resumes, though lacking in field experience, still show potential. Both were four-star recruits by Rivals and ranked inside the Top 25 overall cornerback prospects within their classes. On top of that, Eaton being 6-foot-2 and McCutchin 6-foot-1 put them as the Sooners’ two tallest cornerbacks. In previous seasons, a noticeable weakness on OU’s defense has been the team’s lack of height.
In fact, Eaton is the tallest corner on Oklahoma’s roster since Julian Wilson — who’s also 6-foot-2 — last played in 2014. But, Eaton might not be the tallest Sooner to play corner this season.
Redshirt junior defensive back Justin Harrington, who’s 6-foot-3, has taken reps at corner this spring after missing last season with an ACL injury. So far, Manning is impressed by the former four-star junior college recruit.
“There's always a process for anybody that has a long term injury or season ending injury,” Manning said. “They have to build that confidence back up just in their movements, in their ability to do what they did before (but) even better. That’s what spring ball is for him. … Thankfully, he has no setbacks. He moves around great... and I know that he's just going to continue to do that as the summer goes on.”
The Sooners likely will have more defensive backs shift to assist their young position group as the offseason progresses. Even so, the team’s mentality for that room — and just about every other defensive unit — remains the same regardless of who’s on the field.
“Our mindset is just to keep going,” Davis said. “I feel as if the team is getting better every day… we’re just going to keep working and working, and hopefully we end up on top.”
