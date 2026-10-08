2026 OU-Texas guide: Navigating Dallas’ public transportation to get to Cotton Bowl Stadium

Whether you’re heading to the Cotton Bowl to attend the game or stopping by the State Fair of Texas, getting there is half the battle on Red River Rivalry weekend. With thousands of fans visiting Dallas, public transport can help you navigate the crowds.
From Dallas Area Rapid Transit to the Trinity Railway Express, here’s what OU and Texas fans need to know before making the trip.
DART
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit system, often known as DART, is one of the longest light rail networks in the country and runs through much of the Dallas metro. With four lines and 66 stations, DART makes it simple for fans to reach the Cotton Bowl, restaurants and other weekend events without worrying about traffic.
Green Line: The Green Line runs between North Carrollton/Frankford Station and Buckner Station, making it the only DART line that stops directly at Fair Park every day. Along the way, it stops at Trinity Mills and Downtown Carrollton stations and passes through Dallas suburbs at multiple stations before entering central Dallas. Once in the heart of Dallas, it stops at Bachman, Burbank, Pearl/Arts District, Deep Ellum and MLK, Jr. stations before continuing southeast toward Buckner.
Blue Line: The Blue Line links UNT Dallas Station with Downtown Rowlett Station, traveling through downtown Dallas. Key stops include VA Medical Center, Cedars and St. Paul stations.
Red Line: The Red Line runs from Westmoreland Station in southwest Dallas through Parker Road Station. Along the route it stops at Dallas Zoo, Cedars, Convention Center stations and continues north through Forest Lane, Arapaho Center and Galatyn Park stations.
Orange Line: The Orange Line originates at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and crosses near Irving to Parker Road Station. As it enters central Dallas, it shares track segments with the Green, Blue and Red lines. Major stops include Bachman, Burbank, Market Center, Victory, West End, Akard and Pearl/Arts District stations.
Trinity Railway Express
The Trinity Railway Express connects Dallas and Fort Worth with stops in between, including Victory, Fair Park, and MLK, Jr. stations. The line runs Monday through Sunday for the State Fair of Texas.
From Victory Station, fans can transfer to the DART Green Line, which takes riders directly to Fair Park Station near the Cotton Bowl. The full ride between Dallas and Fort Worth takes about an hour. Extra Green Line trains will start running between Victory and Lawnview stations around 11:30 a.m.
Buses will be available along Parry Avenue in front of Fair Park Station after the game.
Game day
DART will run “State Fair Flyer” bus shuttles at 8 a.m. on game day at Glenn Heights Transit Center, City Line/Bush Station, SMU/Mockingbird Station, Addison Transit Center and Downtown Rowlett Station/Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center, taking fans directly to Lot 8 inside the fair park. Riders will receive wristbands that match their specific bus.
All DART lines will run every 20 minutes throughout game day with additional trains. Trains to Fair Park will have increased capacity.
Those riding from Fort Worth can take the Trinity Railway Express to Victory Station, then transfer to the Green Line or the Orange Line.
Fares, passes
DART now offers a simplified fare structure. A three-hour pass costs $3. A local day pass costs $6 and lasts until 3 a.m. the following day. Passes can be purchased through the GoPass app or at DART ticket vending machines.
DART encourages riders to buy or activate passes ahead of time, as cash payments at shuttle stops are discouraged.
Tips for game-day travel
Arrive early. Shuttles begin at 8 a.m. with kickoff at 2:30 p.m.
Keep your wristband or day pass visible for reentry onto DART shuttles.
Buy or activate your pass in advance using the GoPass app to save time.
Check schedules. DART and the Trinity Railway Express often adjust service for postgame crowds and fair traffic.
This story was copy edited by Brooks Davis and Tori Pham.