'A greater purpose than winning ballgames': Grace Lyons' faith, leadership define five-year tenure with Sooners

Grace Lyons walked into USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium for one of the final times in her five-year career.
She was about to begin her first practice of her last Women’s College World Series, and before it started, Lyons did what she’s been doing all season. She gave the team a short pep talk before they dispersed for fielding practice and reminded them of their ultimate goal — win a third straight national championship.
Oklahoma’s super-senior shortstop and team captain had a mood fit for the occasion. Lyons’ play was energetic, but her mind was composed as she focused on the task at hand. Through fielding, baserunning and batting drills, Lyons kept poised until the Sooners’ practice was cut short due to inclement weather.
She was practicing for the climax of her softball career, but it appeared to be a typical Lyons practice. Lyons led through her words, and then led by example.
“Grace is grace, the word grace,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “She’s cool, calm, and thought-provoking. When she speaks, everything gets quiet and everybody listens. It's like having another coach on the field.”
The climax of another WCWS crown would be a fitting end to Lyons’ fruitful career. In five seasons, she’s earned two All-America honors, three All-Big 12 honors and three consecutive Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2021-23. Above all, Lyons has won two national championships with the Sooners, and will try and inch closer to a third when the Sooners face either Stanford or Washington at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN.
If you talked to any of her teammates or coaches, each will give you their own take on Lyons. But a common theme emerges — she’s a great friend, leader and person who’s never shied away from sharing her unwavering Christian faith.
“She shows up every day with a greater purpose than winning ballgames,” said sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl. “She wears her love for the Lord on her sleeve, and she wants to use this field as a mission field. Using it in that way is something that I’ve really never seen another player do so well.”
Lyons has made her final season count. Despite missing seven games due to personal reasons, she’s recorded a .331 batting average, eight home runs and 33 RBIs with a .975 fielding percentage. She’s had her share of important moments, including tallying four RBIs to help OU defeat Iowa State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship.
Lyons has gone from upstart freshman, to veteran mainstay to team captain in her time with the Sooners. For her, OU has not only been a place to have a softball career, it’s been a place to meet lasting friends, continue growing her relationship with God and meet her fiance in former OU punter Michael Turk.
Lyons says she’s not only been able to grow as a person, but impact others through her leadership, which she hopes will be a lasting legacy.
“This place taught me how to compete, but also to be such a great teammate,” Lyons said. “I hope to leave a legacy of being a leader and being completely unashamed of the Gospel and sharing it where I can. That’s what I hope to leave behind.”
‘I knew right away she was pretty legit’
Lyons committed to OU early, after visiting Norman before her sophomore year of high school. However, when she took another visit in October 2017, she got the full feeling of what OU was like.
Flanked by her visit host Nicole Mendes, the duo attended a Sooners football game against Iowa State with OU softball stars Shay Knighten and Caliegh Clifton. Mendes also took Lyons for a night out in Norman with the rest of the team to eat and visit a haunted house.
She had only known her for a day, but Mendes instantly knew what kind of player and person the Sooners were getting.
“I knew right away she was pretty legit,” Mendes told the Daily. “She was so steady and so consistent in all areas. She’s a big goof, but she’s super competitive as well. She is extremely intentional with everything that she does.”
Upon arrival in Norman, Lyons wanted to learn whatever she could from whoever she met. She quickly befriended infielder Sydney Romero and catcher Lynnsie Elam, who both played different, but important roles in Lyons’ life.
Romero became Lyons’ mentor in the infield. While Romero played a different position at third base, she was able to teach Lyons valuable fielding skills to help her develop into the Sooners’ everyday shortstop.
Elam became one of Lyons’ best friends on the team, and the two eventually became roommates in her early OU career. The two would host team dinners and watch movies together, forming a lasting bond.
“There were a lot of awesome people to look up to,” Lyons said. “I learned from everyone, but those two girls stand out as having great impacts on me. I take a lot of their skills into my game and my life, even today.”
Lyons earned a starting spot during her freshman season, starting all 63 of the Sooners’ games in 2019. As she became a mainstay in OU’s lineup, Lyons wanted to become a leader and emphasized it as the most significant thing she wanted to improve.
In order to become what she wanted, Lyons knew she needed to learn from those above her. She first started learning from Romero, a senior during Lyons’ freshman year. Lyons not only learned how to be a better infielder from her, she began to look up to her off the field. Then, she spent more time with Elam, who eventually became OU’s team captain.
But, Lyons credits her leadership growth to Gasso the most. When she recognized Lyons’ goals, Gasso began to push her more. It led Lyons to mirror the way Gasso approaches each individual player, which is what Lyons’ believed to be crucial in becoming the leader she envisioned herself as.
“She has very high expectations, but really makes you know how to play the game the right way,” Lyons said of Gasso. “I definitely learned… how to approach different people and know that each player is unique, and that they each need encouragement in different ways. Coach really stands by that to make sure her players work hard and do the little things. I've definitely used those in my game.”
Everything Lyons learned as a freshman helped mold her throughout her sophomore and junior seasons. It led her to feeling more comfortable, knowing she was slowly becoming the ideal player in her mind.
That comfort led to almost effortless performances, and she did it with a smile, which has become synonymous with her.
“If I had to sum up Grace Lyons … She’s just so joyful,” Mendes said. “She makes these plays that are so ridiculous, and when she stands up, she has the biggest smile on her face. Not a ‘Let’s go’ smile, but a genuine smile. Wherever she's at, she's just so happy to be present in that moment.”
‘All of it is with the mindset of how can I glorify the Lord’
If you ask Lyons what her identity is, she won’t tell you anything about softball. She’ll tell you about being a Christian.
Her faith in God was present at a young age, when Lyons needed a pacemaker at five years old. She was suffering third-degree AV blocks that caused her heart to skip beats, needing the pacemaker to correct it. Lyons believes it’s never affected her play, but still wears a protective guard around it during games to prevent damage to it.
It was a major hurdle, but Lyons refused to use it as a crutch. Rather, she used her faith to overcome it, knowing God would give her the strength to get through it. Lyons’ pacemaker has presented constant challenges throughout her life, as she’s suffered a few complications with it since having it implanted.
But each time, she used her faith to persevere.
“I think it's something that’s so cool,” Lyons said. “God uses adversity to show everyone who may be struggling with health issues… That they can overcome that by the power of the Lord and His strength. That's what's awesome about it, because God made us all so unique and in His image. We don't need to get discouraged about those things; we can just praise God for how uniquely we were created.”
Because of what she’s been through, it’s easy to see why Lyons’ faith is strong. Today, Lyons keeps her faith at the front of her mind all the time. Whether she’s playing softball, posting on social media or simply around others, Lyons makes sure to follow her faith in everything she does.
Through every challenge, Lyons leans on her faith. When she’s going through a slump, she prays about it. When she’s had a rough day, she prays for a better one the next day.
Lyons credits her faith for her passion and confidence on the field. Off the field, Lyons’ faith has inspired her to become a leader, knowing she has to be willing to help others and treat everyone with respect.
Additionally, it’s simply what gives her the most joy in life.
God doesn’t call the qualified-He qualifies the called. We’ll never be completely ready for what He calls us to do. We just need to take the first step and He’ll guide us afterIf Peter never stepped out of the boat, he would have never walked on water with Jesus~Matthew 14~— Grace Lyons (@grace_lyons5) July 6, 2019
“That’s the number one priority in my life,” Lyons said. “I know that Jesus died for my sins and to save me, so my response is to live a life that's honoring Him and to glorify Him with everything I do. All of it is with the mindset of how can I glorify the Lord.”
Many athletes are Christian, but few seem to be as open about it as Lyons. Whether it’s to her teammates, friends or at large events hosted by organizations like the FCA, Lyons is always finding ways to speak out. She’ll even get opponents to come and pray with OU after the game to the point where it’s become a post-game ritual for the Sooners.
Most of Lyons’ teammates credit her for helping them find their faith, believing she’s the reason they became a better Christian.
“She’s helped me so much in my journey with Christ,” said junior center fielder Jayda Coleman. “She’ll answer every question, or questions about the Bible, or something that might seem so obvious to everyone. She simplified it all for me, especially about the little things. She is one of the most incredible people I’ve met in my life.”
For Lyons, she does it not only because she wants to, but because that’s what Christians are supposed to do.
“That’s what we’re commanded to do,” Lyons said. “The Great Commission is to go and make disciples. If that's our job as Christians, we need to be doing that in every situation we come into. Living it out correctly is using your words… and sharing the Gospel and telling people the good news. I know that truth … It's my responsibility to go and tell others about it.”
Above all, her faith gives her fulfillment. For Lyons, winning championships in sports leaves her unsatisfied at times because she wants to repeat her success the following season. But, nothing leaves her satisfied more than her faith in God.
That faith has given Lyons found purpose, something she wants others to feel too.
“What's ironic after championships is people expect you to be joyful,” Lyons said. “But on the other side, you’re unsatisfied because championships are just a yearly thing. Nothing in this world can satisfy you like Jesus.
“The feelings that I felt after a championship were nothing like what I felt with God, and I was amazed once I realized that.”
‘Softball isn’t my life, it’s just a part of it’
Before Lyons could make memories in her final season, she made an important one off the field.
After OU’s 28-13 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 19, Turk proposed to Lyons on the field. Surrounded by Turk’s teammates, the two officially became engaged.
A night to remember. She said yes! 💍 Congrats to @HangtimeYT and @grace_lyons5! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/JIypKoCRiD— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 20, 2022
The two first met at an FCA event after Turk transferred from Arizona State in 2021. Bonded by sports and their shared religious beliefs, Lyons believes Turk has become her main motivator, guiding her further through life and faith.
“He's been a great leader,” Lyons said of Turk. “A man of God needs to lead the relationship, and that's something that I respect about him. It's so cool to have someone like that who has the same stance on the Bible, but just having a leader like that is important in this day and age.”
In fall 2022, Lyons underwent surgery to repair shoulder impingements suffered during the 2022 season, causing her to miss all of OU’s fall games. She spent most of 2023 rehabbing, but recovered in time for the Sooners’ season opener against Duke.
Lyons’ surgery, combined with her already strong faith, led to her gaining another new perspective heading into her final season. Now OU’s team captain, she leaned fully into her leadership role, mentoring newcomers in the infield like Arizona State transfer Cydney Sanders and freshman Avery Hodge.
As the end of her career drew closer, Lyons didn't want to make softball her whole life. Rather, she wants to use it to impact as many people as possible before she leaves.
“Softball isn’t my life, it’s just a part of it,” Lyons said. “I want to use all the skills and lessons and values that I've learned in softball in all areas of my life. I've learned to not take it so seriously, and that it's guiding me and God's using it to shape me into the woman that He wants me to become.”
She does so by putting more effort into community work, including speaking more at FCA events. After leaving OU, she hopes to work full-time with the organization and especially with younger athletes. Lyons says one of the reasons she grew in her faith at a young age was due to FCA members “pouring into me”, inspiring her to do the same for others.
One of the things I love about being a @1OklahomaNIL Athlete is making a difference. Today we served one of #1Oklahoma’s many non-profit partners, @mealsonwheelsok We signed balls & delivered nutritious meals to their clients. #ChampionshipMindset⠀There’s Only ￼#OU pic.twitter.com/T0X2nKpHgr— Grace Lyons (@grace_lyons5) December 14, 2022
About last night...God's presence was experienced at the 🥎HoF 🏟. 20+ made decisions for ETERNITY. Thanks to OUFCA Leaders: Alyssa Brito, Grace Green & Grace Lyons for sharing your ❤️ for Jesus. S/O Reggie Grimes & Gavin Sawchuk for serving! God is Good!#Nobody🔹️#FCAGameday pic.twitter.com/trP8yOKD7H— Oklahoma FCA (@OUFCA1) April 2, 2023
Lyons’ on-field play has been stellar as well, being awarded the Rawlings Gold Glove Award on May 31, given to the best defensive player in Division I softball. But, she sees her biggest accomplishment this season as simply leading OU as its team captain.
“It was a good, natural flow into being a captain,” Lyons said. “I feel like I've been a leader since I stepped on campus in different ways, but this year has been an honor.”
Depending on the outcome of OU’s games in the WCWS, Lyons has 2-5 games left in a softball career that’s been full of great moments. She’s started in all five seasons with the Sooners, batted .360 with 50 home runs and 172 RBIs, represented the United States on its 2022 national team and even hit a home run in last year’s championship series to help the Sooners win back-to-back titles.
But when teammates and coaches remember Lyons, they’ll remember her beaming personality, bright smile, personable approach and her faith-based way of life. That’s what’s drawn the people she loves to her, and they hope to finish her final run with one last championship.
“She's the best shortstop I've ever seen,” Gasso said. “I hope one day to coach somebody that good. But, they’re hard to find. I know something she's gonna leave behind is a very cool, very calm, very sensible, very faith based approach.
“She's very calm. She's very humble. She's made a big impact on this program. She's our team captain.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.