WCWS highlights, reactions, details: OU wins 3rd consecutive national championship with 3-1 victory over Florida State

Sooners

Sooners huddle up after the first game of the WCWS championship against Florida State on June 7.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

OKLAHOMA CITY – No. 1 Oklahoma (61-1) won its third consecutive national championship after defeating No. 3 Florida State (58-11) 3-1 in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Here are highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners’ win:

Fast facts

  • After losing to Baylor 4-3 on Feb. 19, OU won 53 consecutive games, an NCAA all-time record.

  • Coach Patty Gasso won her seventh title, second most all-time behind former Arizona coach Mike Candrea.

  • Sophomore Jordy Bahl capped the Sooners’ win by pitching three scoreless innings. Bahl appeared in all five of OU’s WCWS games and didn’t allow any runs.

Scoring updates

OU 3, FSU 1 (6TH INNING) 

Utility player Alynah Torres gave the Sooners an insurance run with a sacrifice fielder's choice. 

OU 2, FSU 1 (5TH INNING)

OU took its first lead of the game with a solo home run from infielder Grace Lyons, her ninth of the season.

OU 1, FSU 1 (5TH INNING)

The Sooners tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run from infielder Cydney Sanders, her ninth of the season.

FSU 1, OU 0 (4TH INNING)

Florida State took a 1-0 lead after a solo home run from infielder Mack Leonard, her sixth of the season.

OU 0, FSU 0 (3RD INNING)

The Sooners loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the third inning but couldn't score any runs. 

Reactions

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

