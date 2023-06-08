WCWS highlights, reactions, details: OU wins 3rd consecutive national championship with 3-1 victory over Florida State

OKLAHOMA CITY – No. 1 Oklahoma (61-1) won its third consecutive national championship after defeating No. 3 Florida State (58-11) 3-1 in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Here are highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners’ win:
Fast facts
After losing to Baylor 4-3 on Feb. 19, OU won 53 consecutive games, an NCAA all-time record.
Coach Patty Gasso won her seventh title, second most all-time behind former Arizona coach Mike Candrea.
Sophomore Jordy Bahl capped the Sooners’ win by pitching three scoreless innings. Bahl appeared in all five of OU’s WCWS games and didn’t allow any runs.
Scoring updates
OU 3, FSU 1 (6TH INNING)
Utility player Alynah Torres gave the Sooners an insurance run with a sacrifice fielder's choice.
OU 2, FSU 1 (5TH INNING)
OU took its first lead of the game with a solo home run from infielder Grace Lyons, her ninth of the season.
It was only right for the 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 🥹 @grace_lyons5T5 | OU 2, FSU 1 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/gsLMibc2hr— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2023
OU 1, FSU 1 (5TH INNING)
The Sooners tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run from infielder Cydney Sanders, her ninth of the season.
Just like that 💥 @SandersCydneyT5 | OU 1, FSU 1 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/QfaQe2Z4yT— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2023
FSU 1, OU 0 (4TH INNING)
Florida State took a 1-0 lead after a solo home run from infielder Mack Leonard, her sixth of the season.
.@mackleonard31 swings and puts the Seminoles on the board! 💥#WCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/BhcgV0ZWvO— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 9, 2023
OU 0, FSU 0 (3RD INNING)
The Sooners loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the third inning but couldn't score any runs.
Reactions
On the way baby! ONE MORE @OU_Softball get it done! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H15Gh4WxSw— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) June 8, 2023
Better BallSkillz than @Billy2Bowman ☝🏾🥎>🏈 pic.twitter.com/HPSnSS96qI— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) June 9, 2023
Make that Jayda Coleman catch the new college softball logo— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) June 9, 2023
CYDNEY SANDERS!!! THIS IS YOUR MOMENT! 💣💣💣— #1 Patty Gasso fan (@Nattys4Patty) June 9, 2023
GRACE LYONS BACK TO BACK ON SANDERCOCK!— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) June 9, 2023
Grace Lyons killin it tonight in her at bats… and especially that low in pitch #wcws— Monica Abbott OLY (@monicaabbott) June 9, 2023
