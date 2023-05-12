'Just go get another trophy': OU dominates Iowa State 9-0 to reach Big 12 Championship Game

One word has described Oklahoma so far — dominant.
That has been the theme throughout most of Oklahoma’s season. And against Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament, not much has changed.
The Sooners (50-1, 18-0 Big 12) started their postseason the same way they’ve played many of their games this season, with a dominant run-rule victory. It took three innings for OU to reach the run-rule threshold of eight against the Cyclones (25-30, 6-13), scoring nine runs in a shutout victory in the semifinal of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday in Oklahoma City.
Three runs in the first inning, four in the second, and two in the third made quick work of the Cyclones as the Sooners fed more and more off the pro-OU crowd in the stands of USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
“The energy was just unreal for us today, especially with the fans,” junior third baseman Alyssa Brito said postgame. “That feeds off a lot on us, so I just loved the environment that the fans created, and it was just so special.”
In total, the Sooners recorded 10 hits, including a pair of home runs from super-senior shortstop Grace Lyons in the second inning and junior second baseman Tiare Jennings in the third inning. Those two, along with Brito, were the three OU players with multiple RBIs.
Captain cleared for takeoff 🛫B2 | OU 7, ISU 0 | @grace_lyons5 pic.twitter.com/fBwnxh7fcO— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 12, 2023
Jayda 𝐁𝐎𝐏 💥B3 | OU 9, ISU 0 | @jaydac00 pic.twitter.com/qzi2gmeSJt— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 12, 2023
The hot start allowed OU coach Patty Gasso to put in younger players like sophomore Sophia Nugent at catcher, freshman Avery Hodge in left field and redshirt freshman Quincee Lilio in right field, something Gasso hoped would happen against the Cyclones.
“For me, that was the plan,” Gasso said. “Because it’s important for those guys to get a feel of this atmosphere and get those opportunities. They’re my future. Not far from now, you’re going to see a lot of people exiting … and I’ve got to get prepared for that.
The Sooners were equally dominant in the circle. Senior Alex Storako pitched three no-hit innings before freshman Kierston Deal replaced her in the fourth inning and gave up the Cyclones’ lone hit. Sophomore Jordy Bahl entered in the fifth inning to a rousing ovation from the Sooner faithful before striking out both ISU batters she faced to seal the victory.
OU felt the energy on defense as well, with Storako emphatically shouting to the crowd after striking out an ISU batter in the second inning. Gasso noticed it, believing her team only gets better the more they show their passion.
“Personally, I think we’re really buying into it and having fun,” Gasso said. “When you can see that… it really just builds and amounts to a great amount of energy.”
The Sooners are now in the Big 12 Championship game for the third consecutive season. For a program that demands an ever-expanding trophy cabinet out of itself, the goal of winning another always remains the same.
“It’s always been the same goal,” Brito said. “Just go get another trophy.”
Hansen returns to action
After missing two games due to a wrist injury suffered against Oklahoma State on May 5, senior catcher Kinzie Hansen returned to the lineup against the Cyclones. She didn’t earn a hit in two at-bats, but did record three putouts from behind the plate.
Although her injury isn’t as bad as Gasso originally thought, she still wants to be cautious with her. Nugent replaced Hansen in the fourth inning.
“I just wanted to keep her out of any kind of pressure or pounding by catching pitches,” Gasso said. “We pulled her out just for no reason except making sure we're not going too long with her.”
Hansen missed OU’s first nine games of the season after suffering appendicitis and played most of 2022 with a knee injury. This season, she has 10 home runs with a .394 batting average.
Lilio makes highlight reel catch in fourth inning
Lilio replaced freshman Jocelyn Erickson in right field in the fourth inning and immediately made an impact.
ISU's Angelina Allen hit a fly ball into foul territory before Lilio made a diving catch for the inning's first out.
𝐐𝐐𝐐𝐐𝐐𝐐𝐐𝐐 🧤 @quinceeeelilio pic.twitter.com/2ZKvHupvDO— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 12, 2023
Lilio received high praise from Gasso postgame, noting how her teammates push her to succeed in her limited opportunities.
“If (Quincee) is out there, and she’s not laying out for that ball, somebody’s gonna say something to her,” Gasso said. “And she knows that. But now, she’s developed that attitude that nobody needs to say anything like that to her. She’s learned it.”
The Sooners will play the winner of Friday's Texas-Kansas game in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
“We're not really paying attention to what anybody else is really doing,” Gasso said. “ I think we're just hungry, like this is the most fun that we can have all season. There’s a lot of hunger in the locker room right now.”
