From timid freshman to OU Daily editor-in-chief: Reflecting on newfound confidence in newsroom

Four years ago, I never could have imagined I would be writing this column in the position I’m in. But, if my college experience taught me anything, it’s that you can’t predict or predetermine the future, no matter how much you want to.

I remember being an eager freshman who heard about OU Daily’s culture desk through Abby Tow. She was a fellow incoming freshman I met during Camp Crimson who, through OU Daily, would become a future-bridesmaid type of friend.

I still have my first email exchange with Abigail Hall, OU Daily’s 2019-20 culture editor, where I excitedly wrote, “Oh my goodness, thank you so much for this opportunity,” and “I am so excited to work on this team.”

I was over the moon and felt undeserving.

At 18, I was intimidated by everyone and everything in OU Daily’s newsroom. I wanted to grow to become like my coworkers who made a student newsroom the real deal by covering difficult and complex topics as professionals. But, as an anxious freshman, I acted like Abby’s shadow and wouldn’t come in without her. I wrote stories about University Theatre in my dorm room, kept quiet during desk meetings, and our newsroom adviser, Seth Prince, seemed like the scariest person ever (I’ve come to learn the last thing isn’t true).

Looking back on that year, it’s clear I feared the unknown and doubted my ability to face it. I was scared that what I had to give would never meet the caliber of my more seasoned co-workers. Self-doubt is a perpetual fear we all deal with in our own way, but I’m glad I didn’t let it define my time at OU Daily.

Beth Wallis hired me as a senior news reporter during summer 2020. She helped me identify my passion for news stories through meaningful conversations with extraordinary people like George Henderson and by trusting me to cover Norman during a summer defined by racial reckoning, a national review of policing and the impacts of COVID-19. Without her, I wouldn’t have renewed my belief in myself. I attribute much of my successes to how she poured into me as an editor, mentor and friend.

I quickly became endeared to Norman by covering Norman City Council for about a year. Through this experience, I realized the importance of engaging with your city government because there is always so much happening that will impact you. As I sat through 11-hour budget meetings and devoted my time to hearing the concerns of council members and Normanites, I became inspired by the passion people have for their over 128,000-person town. I’m so grateful to the people who let me enter their community to tell their stories.

Throughout the remainder of my time at OU Daily, I had the privilege of holding various leadership positions. I was a news editor, summer editor-in-chief and news managing editor and have served as editor-in-chief throughout this academic year. I have experienced immense growth through each position, which I attribute to the stories I’ve told and the people I’ve worked alongside.

I wouldn’t be who I am as a journalist and person without either.

My favorite stories I’ve told at OU Daily have been centered on people in my community. A state-level story on legislation targeting K-12 access to library databases would be incomplete without Flora Ellis. A story on religious condemnation in the 2SLGBTQ+ community couldn’t be told without Zack Harrington. And a feature on Norman’s new Mr. and Mrs. Claus wouldn’t have been as compelling without Bob and Carol Bohley.

OU Daily helped me shed my fear of walking into a room and not knowing anyone. I’ve found comfort in each conversation a source has trusted me with, and I feel confident asking important questions that result in contextual and impactful stories. I look forward to carrying that ability into a future newsroom.

I also look forward to building on what I’ve learned from my peers. I could list the names of each person I’ve worked with and something they taught me, but I’ll spare you the time it would take to read something that long.

Ari Fife became one of my best friends and taught me how to support my co-workers. Mason Young taught me you can cover anything well if you put the time into it. Alexia Aston taught me how to report on things as a team and trust my instincts. Blake Douglas taught me how to communicate more directly with people and report with a keen eye for detail. And Beth taught me how to better balance life and work by focusing on the important things instead of everything at once.

Each lesson I learned and friendship I made through OU Daily was invaluable. And, I can leave OU Daily knowing future editors Colton Sulley and Karoline Leonard will continue that legacy of learning.

And my journey wouldn’t be complete without Seth. Although his ruthless markups have made me a better writer, I most appreciate the wisdom I’ve gained through our conversations. He encouraged me to find my voice as a writer and leader, provided comfort in moments when everything felt like it was falling apart and helped me achieve successes I never dreamed I could accomplish. He was always there to patiently listen and remind me that I could lead from wherever I was in the room. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor and friend.

As I prepare to graduate in a few weeks, I can’t help but feel like that anxious 18-year-old. A lot is changing for me in a few short months. In June, I get to intern in a newsroom I’ve dreamed of working at since I was freshly a sophomore in college. And, in August, I’m marrying my best friend.

I take milestones and change very seriously. For this one, I’ve been reminiscing by playing nostalgic music in my car (to be candid, it’s mostly John Denver), looking through past stories, scrolling through my camera roll, etc. But, instead of thinking, “Could I have done more?” I’ve found myself thinking, “I can’t believe I did that,” and “I am so lucky to be where I am.”

And there’s so much left to do!

Change may be frightening, but if I could extend any advice, it would be to focus on what is known instead of dwelling on the what-ifs. That’s another thing Seth taught me: to give credit where it’s due.

As I leave OU and OU Daily behind, I know I'm proud of what I've accomplished. I know I’ve made lifelong friends and connections. I know I still have more to learn (and that's OK). And, I know I’m doing what I love.

I also know OU Daily prepared me for what’s ahead, and I know I'll carry the humility of my 18-year-old self as I take it on.

Jillian Taylor served as a culture reporter from fall 2019 through spring 2020, senior news reporter through summer 2020, senior culture reporter during fall 2020, news editor during spring 2021, editor-in-chief during summer 2021, news managing editor from fall 2021 to spring 2022, and served as editor-in-chief from fall 2022 to spring 2023. She’s a journalism graduate with a minor in diversity studies.

