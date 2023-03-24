 Skip to main content
Colton Sulley, Karoline Leonard elected to editor-in-chief terms, Chase Pride hired as ad manager

OU Daily summer-editor-in-chief elect Colton Sulley (from left to right), advertising-manager elect Chase Pride and fall-spring editor-in-chief elect Karoline Leonard. 

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU Daily elected Colton Sulley and Karoline Leonard as its summer and fall-spring editors-in-chief, respectively. It also hired Chase Pride as its fall-spring advertising manager.

Sulley is a journalism junior and current assistant sports editor. He has worked for OU Daily since spring 2021 and served as a sports reporter, senior sports reporter and summer sports editor in 2022. 

As summer editor-in-chief, Sulley’s goal is to create a smooth transition for Leonard in the fall and continue the successes of the 2022-2023 school year. He looks forward to seeing OU Daily cover the Women’s College World Series, Big 12 Media Day and managing news events throughout the summer break. 

He also said he is excited to pour into younger writers as they prepare for the fall. 

“The summer was a good time for me to continue to enhance my writing skills and keep at it,” Sulley said. “I think it will be fun.” 

Leonard is a journalism junior and current assistant news managing editor. She has worked for OU Daily since spring 2022 and served as a news reporter, junior news reporter and summer news managing editor in 2022. 

Leonard’s main goal for the fall and spring is to increase audience engagement and enhance the presentation of digital content. She also hopes to deepen relationships with OU Daily alumni to maintain connections between past and present staff members. 

Working at OU Daily means a lot to Leonard, and she wants to make everyone feel included as its editor. 

“I’m excited to see where I can take The Daily and where it goes in the future," Leonard said. "I'm excited to work with everybody and get to do what I've been hoping and training to do for a while." 

Pride is a public relations sophomore and current account executive for OU Daily’s advertising and marketing department. He’s worked at OU Daily for about a year. 

Pride’s wants to increase sales and awareness of OU Daily among the student body as a credible and valuable organization. He looks forward to the following year's potential and leading his coworkers. 

“I am super grateful for the opportunity to be ad manager,” Pride wrote in an email. “I have learned a lot from my predecessor, Erica O'Brien, and my adviser, Lynn Nguyen, and would like to thank them both, along with the rest of my team, for all their friendliness and support. They have made my experience at the Daily comfortable and enjoyable.” 

This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Jazz Wolfe. 

