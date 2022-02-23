OU flag

OU closes Norman campus, moves virtual Wednesday

The OU Norman campus will close and move to remote work and virtual classes following a winter weather warning and advisory from the National Weather Service on Wednesday, according to an OU Norman weather alert. According to the alert, the university will move to online instruction because the weather is not expected to impact internet connectivity and power. OU employees are encouraged to work remotely, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules.

Jalen Hill

Junior forward Jalen Hill during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

Sooners wrecked 66-42 by No. 9 Texas Tech on road in lowest scoring output of season

Oklahoma (14-14, 4-11) was routed 66-42 by No. 9 Texas Tech (21-6, 10-4) in Lubbock on Tuesday. The Sooners finished with their worst overall offensive performance of the season. They shot just 17-of-45 from the field and scored below 50 points for the first time this season. Oklahoma finished with 21 turnovers in the loss. Senior forward Tanner Groves and senior guard Umoja Gibson— the Sooners’ leading scorers this season at 12.3 and 12.1 points per game respectively — combined for just 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

OU Daily Newsletter

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Women's basketball @ TCU

  • 6:30 p.m. | Fort Worth, TX

Thursday, Feb. 24

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup

  • 7 p.m. | Frisco, TX

Friday, Feb. 25

Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships

  • Ames, IA

Softball @ CSU Fullerton

  • 2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 4 p.m.

Women's tennis @ UCF

  • 4 p.m. | Orlando, FL

Softball @ Long Beach State

  • 5 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Women's gymnastics @ Florida

  • 5:45 p.m. | Gainesville, FL

Men's tennis vs. Texas A&M

  • 6 p.m.

Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma

  • 7 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Saturday, Feb. 26

Track and field @ Big 12 Indoor Championships

  • Ames, IA

Men's basketball vs. Oklahoma State

  • 11 a.m.

Softball vs. Arizona

  • 12 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 2 p.m.

Softball @ Tennessee

  • 2:30 p.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Women's basketball vs. Kansas State

  • 4 p.m.

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals

  • 7 p.m. | Frisco, TX

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Sunday, Feb. 27

Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate

  • Las Vegas, NV

Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational

  • Peoria, AZ

Softball @ Utah

  • 11 a.m. | Cathedral City, CA

Men's tennis vs. Baylor

  • 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. Northwestern State

  • 2 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Men's gymnastics @ Winter Cup Finals

  • 5:30 p.m. | Frisco, TX

Monday, Feb. 28 

Men's golf @ Southern Highlands Collegiate

  • Las Vegas, NV

Women's golf @ Westbrook Invitational

  • Peoria, AZ

OU Symphony Band Concert

