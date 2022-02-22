'We're really good friends': Jocelyn Alo, Lauren Chamberlain sustain strong bond amid home run record chase

When Jocelyn Alo smoked a two-out triple off UCLA star Rachel Garcia in the Women’s College World Series Semifinals last June, former Sooners slugger Lauren Chamberlain erupted.
Sporting an Alo jersey, Chamberlain emerged from her chair and flaunted her white No. 78 stitching once Alo eventually crossed home plate later in the inning. She wore the jersey during the entire WCWS and showed it off every time Alo made a big play or smashed a home run that added to her eventual historic count.
As Alo quickly approaches home run No. 96 for the all-time NCAA record, leaving Chamberlain’s current record 95 homers behind in second place, she plans on repaying her predecessor's patronage by wearing a handmade Chamberlain jersey before a game in Norman later this season.
The current Sooners’ slugger strives to honor Chamberlain in every way she can, as they maintain a strong friendship off the field. Chamberlain has been a go-to advice option, Alo says, not just in softball, but in life as well.
“We're really good friends,” Alo said. “I can call her right now and just talk to her about anything, and it doesn't even have to be about softball. We've gotten dinner a couple of times. It's really just a Sooners sisterhood thing. And just as far as the record and stuff, I feel like she's kind of happy about it, because it's staying in Oklahoma.”
Previously, Alo tied Chamberlain’s record against Texas State on Feb. 20 at the Houston Classic tournament. Chamberlain's support has been pivotal through her journey to that landmark.
As head coach Patty Gasso noted, the pair went through a similar journey before storming the NCAA softball world, so it’s easy for them to lean on each other. The pair struggled during their sophomore seasons, and Alo was even put on a leave of absence for two weeks for being a distraction to the team.
Gasso introduced Alo and Chamberlain during the Mary Nutter Invitational in Palm Springs, California when Alo was a freshman in 2018, forming the bond early in her career. In the beginning, she was compared to Chamberlain right after her commitment to OU in 2017, but she wanted to forge her own path.
“We kind of chatted a little bit…” Chamberlain said. “She had mentioned all of the comparisons that people were making. … We had talked about how badly she wanted to be the one and only Jocelyn, and not be like the next Lauren Chamberlain.”
Now, Alo has a chance to break the record in the same location she met her predecessor when OU heads to the 2022 Mary Nutter Classic this weekend. So far this season, the Hauula, Hawaii native has seven home runs, a .500 batting average and 18 RBIs. After breaking the record, Alo wants to push onward and advance her career total to triple digits.
Right now, however, she’s just focused on breaking the record and eventually celebrating with her teammates and family. Alo, who will have all of her immediate family lining bleachers in Palm Springs, is just excited to have them by her side to soak up the moment.
“I think I'll keep it cool until the game's done,” Alo said. “But once I go and have my family, like my dad and my mom, I think that's when I'll kind of let it all sink in. But as far as running around the bases, I definitely won't go slow, probably only normal. (I plan on) soaking it all up, but I don't know how I'm gonna react.”
AS Alo approaches an opportunity to break the record against Cal State Fullerton (7-3) at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25, Gasso just wants Oklahoma to find the ball once it flies out of the park. The record-tying ball from Feb. 20 is rumored to be lost somewhere in Houston’s drainage system.
“We definitely have to have a plan,” Gasso said. “In Palm Springs there is just zero security. We may have to buy it back from somebody, at least that’s my guess, but I'm going to try to get our people out there and help us retrieve it because it's going to be archived.”
