5 things I think I know after OU stomps UTEP to begin 2026

OU did the expected Friday, dominating UTEP in a 51-0 win at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Here are five things to take away beyond the scoreboard from the OU Daily’s sports editor:
Sategna’s not slowing down
This shouldn’t come as a surprise after Isaiah Sategna recorded over 900 receiving yards a year ago. He was already a threat in the pass game, and even with added weapons on offense like transfer Trell Harris at wide receiver, Sategna’s still highly productive, finishing with 76 receiving yards on four receptions.
Sategna also did something no Sooner has done in three years: returned a punt return for a touchdown.
“Ultimately, everyone on the team knows how special Isaiah Sategna is with the ball in his hands in the open field,” special teams coordinator Doug Deakin said, “and certainly that came to fruition tonight.”
Mateer’s maturing
John Mateer looked more settled in and confident in his throws.
He seemed more controlled in the pocket, hitting receivers in stride for both of the third quarter touchdowns, one to Harris and the other to Sategna. He was still inaccurate at times but, overall, was not hesitating.
“I remember game one last year, the Walk of Champions and Boomer Sooner before the game,” Mateer said. “It's a lot of stimulation on the brain. But I was a lot calmer. I've been here before, and so I'm just used to it.”
Noah Best is special
Noah Best became the first Sooner to start the season opener at center as a true freshman since J.R. Conrad in 1992.
Best shined as he stepped in at center for fifth year Jake Maikkula and sophomore Ryan Fodje, who have suffered injuries. He showcased his versatility too, finishing with 28 snaps at center, 12 snaps at right guard and two snaps at left guard.
“He's super impressive, and we all told him this morning we're like, ‘Yeah, we have your back,' but I don't even think we needed to tell him that,” Mateer said. “He's super confident and convicted in what he does, and he does a great job. Like he's a great kid. … He grew up today.”
Lloyd Avant leading run game
OU leaned on Lloyd Avant at running back a lot; he finished with more than double the amount of rush attempts as Xavier Robinson, who had the second most carries against UTEP.
Avant broke out in fall camp as the Sooners’ No. 1 running back for his steady, driven mentality after playing at Colorado State the year before.
The Sooners frequently turned to Avant in game one despite offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle explaining Tuesday they would not lean on a lead back. Even though eight Sooners recorded a carry against UTEP, Avant had far more rush attempts than any other player, finishing with nearly 40% of the team total.
“I thought Lloyd came out (and) played his butt off,” Arbuckle said. “I thought Lloyd's been exactly who he's been since he shown up here — sustained, hardworking, tough, reliable.”
Mateer has more weapons
Mateer seems to have better players around him in year two.
It is still very early, and UTEP is a very weak opponent. But Harris, Avant and transfer tight end Rocky Beers’ performances against UTEP provide much hope.
Harris and Avant each had at least 60 yards and a touchdown. Beers had 43 receiving yards on two receptions, including a touchdown that came after he hurdled a defender in the red zone. Beers has already surpassed OU’s 2025 No. 1 tight end, Jaren Kanak, in touchdowns on the season.
“Whatever it takes, I'll do,” Mateer said. “But (being a calm distributor) definitely could be because I got so many weapons around me — can run the ball, get it to the playmakers.”