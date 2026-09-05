5 things I think I know after OU stomps UTEP to begin 2026

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&