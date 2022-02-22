 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo, Hope Trautwein earn Big 12 weekly awards

  • Updated
  • 0
Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo on the way to score a home run during the Women’s College World Series final championship game against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Redshirt seniors Jocelyn Alo and Hope Trautwein were named Big 12 Player and Pitcher of The Week, respectively, on Tuesday. 

Alo's honor followed her performance during the Houston Classic last weekend. She tied former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time home run record of 95. 

Alo also hit five home runs and recorded 11 RBIs with seven extra-base hits in the tournament. This weekend, Alo will look for record-breaking home run No. 96 as the Sooners travel to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California. 

Alongside Alo, Trautwein garnered Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors after tossing her fourth career no-hitter in No. 1 Oklahoma’s (10-0) 11-0 run-rule victory over McNeese State (6-4) on Feb. 19. The Pflugerville, Texas, native garnered 10 strike outs and allowed just one hit and no runs in six innings of work. The North Texas transfer’s Big 12 accolade is the first of her career. 

Oklahoma’s next game will be against Cal State Fullerton (7-3) in the first game of the Mary Nutter Invitational at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments