OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo, Hope Trautwein earn Big 12 weekly awards

Redshirt seniors Jocelyn Alo and Hope Trautwein were named Big 12 Player and Pitcher of The Week, respectively, on Tuesday.
𝐉𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐲𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐨, @OU_Softball #Big12SB Player of the Week🥎 Alo hit 5 home runs in 5 games, including career home run No. 95 to tie Lauren Chamberlain as the NCAA DI Career HR leader. Also named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week.📰 https://t.co/bOzgjbprSZ pic.twitter.com/grFLxXjBdU— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 22, 2022
𝐇𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐧, @OU_Softball #Big12SB Pitcher of the Week🥎 Trautwein threw her fourth career no-hitter in OU’s 11-0 run-rule victory over McNeese State. She holds a 0.00 ERA on the season, giving up no runs in her 17.0 innings pitched.📰 https://t.co/bOzgjbprSZ pic.twitter.com/4JnuWCleIP— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 22, 2022
Alo's honor followed her performance during the Houston Classic last weekend. She tied former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time home run record of 95.
Alo also hit five home runs and recorded 11 RBIs with seven extra-base hits in the tournament. This weekend, Alo will look for record-breaking home run No. 96 as the Sooners travel to the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California.
Alongside Alo, Trautwein garnered Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors after tossing her fourth career no-hitter in No. 1 Oklahoma’s (10-0) 11-0 run-rule victory over McNeese State (6-4) on Feb. 19. The Pflugerville, Texas, native garnered 10 strike outs and allowed just one hit and no runs in six innings of work. The North Texas transfer’s Big 12 accolade is the first of her career.
Oklahoma’s next game will be against Cal State Fullerton (7-3) in the first game of the Mary Nutter Invitational at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25.
