OU closes Norman campus, moves virtual Wednesday

The OU Norman campus will close and move to remote work and virtual classes following a winter weather warning and advisory from the National Weather Service on Wednesday, according to an OU Norman weather alert.
According to the alert, the university will move to online instruction because the weather is not expected to impact internet connectivity and power. OU employees are encouraged to work remotely, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules.
Nonessential employees who can’t work remotely will receive administrative leave, according to OU’s website. Employees unsure of their work schedule should check with their supervisors. Unnecessary travel to campus is discouraged.
Weather will include a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow, according to a winter weather preparation email from the university. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected Tuesday night through Friday afternoon, and Norman residents are encouraged to exercise caution when traveling.
Plans for Thursday will be announced Wednesday, according to the alert.
