 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU closes Norman campus, moves virtual Wednesday

  • 0
OU flag

An OU flag in the snow on Feb. 4.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

The OU Norman campus will close and move to remote work and virtual classes following a winter weather warning and advisory from the National Weather Service on Wednesday, according to an OU Norman weather alert. 

According to the alert, the university will move to online instruction because the weather is not expected to impact internet connectivity and power. OU employees are encouraged to work remotely, and essential employees should report to campus and follow their current schedules.  

Nonessential employees who can’t work remotely will receive administrative leave, according to OU’s website. Employees unsure of their work schedule should check with their supervisors. Unnecessary travel to campus is discouraged.

 Weather will include a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow, according to a winter weather preparation email from the university. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected Tuesday night through Friday afternoon, and Norman residents are encouraged to exercise caution when traveling.

Plans for Thursday will be announced Wednesday, according to the alert. 

Tags

news reporter

Taylor Jones is a journalism sophomore and news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments