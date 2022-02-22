OU COVID-19 dashboard update shows slight rise in cases, maintains overall trend of decline

OU’s COVID-19 dashboard updated for the week of Feb. 10-16 and showed a slight increase in cases from last week, but maintained an overall trend of falling positive cases.
The university performed 85 COVID-19 tests from Feb. 10-16 with 10 positive, or 11.76 percent. Last week saw only three positive tests out of 54 COVID-19 tests performed, or a positive case percentage of 5.56 percent.
On Feb. 16, the Healthy Together Passport cleared 132 users to come to campus and didn’t clear 38 users. This is down from 137 cleared users and 50 not cleared users on Feb. 9.
Oklahoma saw a further dip in new cases with only 10,074 from last week’s recorded 16,543 new cases, and a seven-day average of 1,439.14, as of Feb. 16, according to the dashboard. Cleveland County’s dip in cases was similar, with only 762 positive cases this week from 1,302 cases the week of Feb. 3-9.
As of Feb. 22, Oklahoma has risen to 23rd place of cases per 100,000, but the actual number has dropped to 29 cases per 100,000 from last week’s 41 cases, according to The New York Times. The Times also recorded a daily average of 1,128 cases in Oklahoma and zero new cases on Feb. 21.
