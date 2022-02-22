OU baseball: Sooners swipe 11 bases in 6-2 home opener win over Wichita State

Oklahoma (3-1) defeated Wichita State (0-4) 6-2 on Tuesday afternoon in a standalone game at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.
Aggressive baserunning helped propel the Sooners to the win. They amassed 11 steals, including three from redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis, redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway and redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham.
Tredaway became the first to accomplish the feat, recording the most stolen bases by an OU player since former Sooners outfielder Erik Ross also had three against Hartford on Feb. 26, 2012.
Redshirt junior left-handed starter Braden Carmichael grabbed his first win of the season. He pitched five innings, striking out five and allowing one run on six hits. Graduate transfer Trevin Michael pitched in relief for the Sooners, covering the last four innings.
In the below freezing weather, Oklahoma’s bats warmed up rather quickly. Graham lined a single into left field on the first pitch of the game. Two successful steal attempts later and with runners on first and third, Tredaway smoked a fastball out to left field to score Graham and Robertson.
OU takes the lead, courtesy @TTredaway9!💻 https://t.co/U5jNP2vXef pic.twitter.com/vWNjBCHp2v— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 22, 2022
Redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton also notched his first career hit in the first inning, scoring Tredaway to put the Sooners up 3-0. Horton’s second hit of the night, a single up the middle, brought redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks in for the Sooners’ fourth run of the game.
The Shockers put their first run on the board in the third inning on a designated hitter Jack Sigrist fly out to sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno. Orduno made a sliding basket catch in foul territory, propped himself up, and gunned down senior catcher Ross Cadena at second base after he tagged up.
This 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮... pic.twitter.com/X5Wi08AAfV— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 22, 2022
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Tredaway led off with a walk. He proceeded to steal second, third, and home in the ensuing at-bats to push the score to 5-1. Oklahoma added another run in the eighth inning on redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson’s line-drive double that scored Graham.
Stole second. Stole third. 𝙎𝙩𝙤𝙡𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚.@TTredaway9💻 https://t.co/CREZ7eG9qT pic.twitter.com/JqXsTEmIKO— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 22, 2022
The Shockers tacked on another run in the ninth inning on sophomore outfielder Seth Stroh’s groundout.
Up next, the Sooners will take on Northwestern State at 4 p.m on Friday, Feb. 25 at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.
