What Venables' best opener means as OU heads to Michigan

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For Saturdays Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. For Sundays Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For Saturdays Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For Sundays Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. &&