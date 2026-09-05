What Venables' best opener means as OU heads to Michigan

When OU steps foot into the “Big House" in Michigan, it will be coming off its best offensive output since 2023.
OU (1-0) defeated UTEP (0-1) 51-0 in game one, and while they were expected to dominate the Miners by at least 40 points according to ESPN, their win still proved significant. It marked the Sooners’ most points in a game since they put up 59 over West Virginia in 2023. The 2023 offense ranked top five in the country but had a defense that was worse than 60th. OU’s 2026 offense has much tougher tests ahead, including Michigan, but it is paired with a defense that comes off ranking top 10 in the nation.
“(I’m) proud of our guys, our coaches (and) our players,” Venables said. “(We) scored half 100 and got a shutout. … But we weren't challenged the way we're going to be challenged all year.”
They are not beating their chests, according to Venables, even though they were successful in the pass game and ground attack.
The Sooners had another electric night from fifth year wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, who was hot all of last season, surpassing 900 receiving yards. Sategna took a punt return for a touchdown in the first half to become the first Sooner to do so since Gavin Freeman in 2023. He added another touchdown in the third quarter after a deep pass from fifth year quarterback John Mateer.
Sategna finished with 215 all-purpose yards and 76 receiving yards, being helped in the air by transfer wide receiver Trell Harris’ 61 receiving yards.
Sategna said he thought of his late cousin during the punt return touchdown.
“Today is my cousin's heavenly birthday, so I told him I was going to do it for him, ...” Sategna said. “It felt really good to do that in the end zone.”
Sixth year tight end Rocky Beers also had a highlight play. He hurdled a defender before scoring his first touchdown as a Sooner after finding the end zone seven times at Colorado State last year.
Beers trusted his vertical to avoid a tackle from a defender.
“Stayed out of hell, which is known as the sideline to modern people, and then I saw that guy start to dip down, and I did not want to take another hit below the waistline,” Beers said. "So I was like, I’m on eight Advil right now; I feel good. Let me send it.”
Junior Lloyd Avant led the running backs with 79 rushing yards on 15 attempts. The Sooner who rushed the second most against UTEP, junior Xavier Robinson, had eight less carries. Avant’s large part in the run game comes after he showed promise in fall camp, doing “anything (he) can to help the team.”
Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said Avant simply carried his fall camp mentality into game one.
“I thought Lloyd came out (and) played his butt off,” Arbuckle said. “I thought Lloyd's been exactly who he's been since he shown up here — sustained, hardworking, tough, reliable.”
However, Brent Venables feels they were sloppy on defense, including a personal foul from junior defensive back Michael Boganowski, which prompted Venables to give him an earful.
Venables is not satisfied and demands better on both ends, beginning with Michigan at its home.
“Thought we were sloppy tackling on defense. Didn't like that at all. We got a little loose in coverage as well. They didn't make us pay, but good teams are going to make us pay, …” Venables said. “Both sides of the ball left some meat on the bone and opportunities there and, again, if we're going to become the team that we're potentially capable of becoming, we have to develop more.”