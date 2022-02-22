 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Jordan Bowers named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for 3rd time

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Bowers

Freshman Jordan Bowers during the Metroplex Challenge on Feb. 19

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman gymnast Jordan Bowers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

After No. 2 OU’s (10-1, 1-0 Big 12) victory in the Metroplex Challenge on Saturday night, Bowers garnered her third Newcomer of the Week award and fourth Big 12 weekly award this season.

Bowers began her night on vault and matched a career high with a 9.975. Following the first rotation, Bowers posted a 9.925 on bars en route to a 49.600 on the event for the Sooners. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native did not compete in the all-around without performing on beam, but she did compete on floor and tallied a 9.9.

Oklahoma will stay on the road to face No. 2 Florida (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at 5:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25 in Gainesville, Florida.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments