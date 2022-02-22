OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Jordan Bowers named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for 3rd time

Oklahoma freshman gymnast Jordan Bowers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
A near-perfect vault and two event titles for @jordansbowers have earned her @Big12Conference Newcomer of the Week! 📝 » https://t.co/NYtD9OXDu6 pic.twitter.com/s9TAaU0FxY— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 22, 2022
After No. 2 OU’s (10-1, 1-0 Big 12) victory in the Metroplex Challenge on Saturday night, Bowers garnered her third Newcomer of the Week award and fourth Big 12 weekly award this season.
Bowers began her night on vault and matched a career high with a 9.975. Following the first rotation, Bowers posted a 9.925 on bars en route to a 49.600 on the event for the Sooners. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native did not compete in the all-around without performing on beam, but she did compete on floor and tallied a 9.9.
Oklahoma will stay on the road to face No. 2 Florida (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at 5:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25 in Gainesville, Florida.
