OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo named Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named the Louisville Slugger/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I Player of the Week on Tuesday. The accolade is the second of her career and the first since March 27, 2018.
👑 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐞? 👑Jocelyn Alo named Louisville Slugger/@NFCAorg DI Player of the Week.#ChampionshipMindset » https://t.co/TQlXz598Br pic.twitter.com/FARkY7ogBb— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 22, 2022
During the Houston Classic last weekend, Alo tied former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time home run record of 95. The redshirt senior hit five home runs, batted .600, scattered 11 RBIs and slugged seven extra base hits.
In No. 1 Oklahoma’s (10-0) five run-rule wins in Houston, Alo also slugged 1.733 and registered 26 total bases. She also tallied back-to-back home runs in a single game for the first time in her career.
On the year, the Hauula, Hawaii, native now has seven home runs, a .500 batting average and 18 RBIs. This weekend, Alo will look for record-breaking home run No. 96 as the Sooners travel to Palm Springs, California.
Oklahoma’s next game will be against Cal State Fullerton (7-3) in the first game of the Mary Nutter Invitational at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.