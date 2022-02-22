 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo named Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility player Jocelyn Alo runs home during the Big 12 softball championship against Oklahoma State on May 15.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named the Louisville Slugger/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I Player of the Week on Tuesday. The accolade is the second of her career and the first since March 27, 2018.

During the Houston Classic last weekend, Alo tied former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time home run record of 95. The redshirt senior hit five home runs, batted .600, scattered 11 RBIs and slugged seven extra base hits.

In No. 1 Oklahoma’s (10-0) five run-rule wins in Houston, Alo also slugged 1.733 and registered 26 total bases. She also tallied back-to-back home runs in a single game for the first time in her career.

On the year, the Hauula, Hawaii, native now has seven home runs, a .500 batting average and 18 RBIs. This weekend, Alo will look for record-breaking home run No. 96 as the Sooners travel to Palm Springs, California.

Oklahoma’s next game will be against Cal State Fullerton (7-3) in the first game of the Mary Nutter Invitational at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments