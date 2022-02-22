OU basketball: Sooners wrecked 66-42 by No. 9 Texas Tech on road in lowest scoring output of season

Oklahoma (14-14, 4-11) was routed 66-42 by No. 9 Texas Tech (21-6, 10-4) in Lubbock on Tuesday.
The Sooners scored their least number of points in a game since scoring just 37 against Texas in 2004. They shot just 17-of-45 from the field and scored below 50 points for the first time this season. Oklahoma finished with 21 turnovers in the loss.
Senior forward Tanner Groves and senior guard Umoja Gibson— the Sooners’ leading scorers this season at 12.3 and 12.1 points per game respectively — combined for just 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting. Senior guard Jordan Goldwire, who scored 15 or more points in each of his last three contests, scored only two points on 1-of-7 shooting.
Junior forward Jalen Hill led OU with eight points and three rebounds. Hill was the only Sooners player to make more than two shots from the field. Oklahoma also fell in the rebounding battle 31-17, securing only one offensive rebound.
Texas Tech went on a 10-0 run in the first 4:22 of the second half and later went on a 19-0 run from 11:45 to 5:29 to seal the victory. Guard Davion Warren and forward Bryson Williams scored 16 and 13 for the Red Raiders, respectively.
OU Freshman guard Bijan Cortes, redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson and junior forward Akol Mawein added nine points combined off the bench in the loss.
Next, Oklahoma takes on Oklahoma State at 11 a.m on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Norman.
