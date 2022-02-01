OU parking limited as winter weather anticipated
OU Parking Services wrote in a Monday morning tweet that all parking garage top levels will be closed Wednesday morning in preparation for winter weather. An OU Parking Services spokesperson said Monday no additional parking areas will be opened to make up for the closures. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for central Oklahoma for late Tuesday through Thursday.
Oklahoma (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) fell to Texas Christian (15-4, 4-3) 72-63 on Monday night in Norman. TCU dominated on the glass, recording 42 rebounds opposed to OU’s 20. The Sooners shot just 6-of-26 from 3-point range, and 40.7 percent from the field. Oklahoma's loss is also its first ever against the Horned Frogs at the Lloyd Noble Center. OU struggled from the start, with a 17-9 deficit only seven minutes into the first half. The Sooners’ shortcomings continued as the Horned Frogs extended their lead to 14 points with 7:19 left in the second half.
'Cozy Cube': Norman food pantry offers winter clothing to citizens in need
The Norman food pantry is giving away crocheted hats and other winter items to people in need from its location in downtown Norman. Located on Comanche St. is a wooden structure called the “Cozy Cube,” which houses donated food and clothing for those in need. The Cozy Cube is not managed by the city or the shelter, but rather a group of volunteers unassociated with either. Acceptable donations include new or gently used coats, blankets, tents, gloves, socks, hats or scarves. Items not in this list are not accepted.
View the full gallery here.
Festivals, free throws and facility dogs: OU in 60
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Resume workshop (must RSVP)
12-1 p.m. | More information
Black History Month kickoff
11 a.m. | More information
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Women's basketball @ Baylor
7 p.m. | Waco, TX
Thursday, Feb. 3
Friday, Feb. 4
Track and Field @ Husker Invitational
Lincoln, NE
Wrestling vs. Little Rock
6 p.m.
Men's tennis vs. Wichita State
6 p.m.
Women's gymnastics vs. TWU
6:45 p.m.
UPB movies: King Richard
Saturday, Feb. 5
Track and field @ Husker Invitational
Lincoln, NE
Men's basketball @ Oklahoma State
11 a.m. | Stillwater, OK
Women's tennis vs. New Mexico State
TBD
Women's basketball vs. West Virginia
3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Wrestling vs. South Dakota State
3 p.m.
Men's tennis vs. Arkansas
1 p.m.
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
