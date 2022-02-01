Jenkins Parking Garage

Jenkins Parking garage home to the Parking Services office Feb. 6.

 Ray Bahner / The Daily

OU parking limited as winter weather anticipated

OU Parking Services wrote in a Monday morning tweet that all parking garage top levels will be closed Wednesday morning in preparation for winter weather. An OU Parking Services spokesperson said Monday no additional parking areas will be opened to make up for the closures. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for central Oklahoma for late Tuesday through Thursday.

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 22.

Sooners fall 72-63 to TCU at home, losing 6th of last 7 games

Oklahoma (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) fell to Texas Christian (15-4, 4-3) 72-63 on Monday night in Norman. TCU dominated on the glass, recording 42 rebounds opposed to OU’s 20. The Sooners shot just 6-of-26 from 3-point range, and 40.7 percent from the field. Oklahoma's loss is also its first ever against the Horned Frogs at the Lloyd Noble Center. OU struggled from the start, with a 17-9 deficit only seven minutes into the first half. The Sooners’ shortcomings continued as the Horned Frogs extended their lead to 14 points with 7:19 left in the second half.

Sidewalk

A frozen OU walkway in Feb. 5, 2020, showcasing how cold it can get in Norman.

'Cozy Cube': Norman food pantry offers winter clothing to citizens in need

The Norman food pantry is giving away crocheted hats and other winter items to people in need from its location in downtown Norman. Located on Comanche St. is a wooden structure called the “Cozy Cube,” which houses donated food and clothing for those in need. The Cozy Cube is not managed by the city or the shelter, but rather a group of volunteers unassociated with either. Acceptable donations include new or gently used coats, blankets, tents, gloves, socks, hats or scarves. Items not in this list are not accepted.

OU Daily Newsletter

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Resume workshop (must RSVP)

Black History Month kickoff

Wednesday, Feb. 2 

Women's basketball @ Baylor

  • 7 p.m. | Waco, TX

Thursday, Feb. 3

Friday, Feb. 4 

Track and Field @ Husker Invitational

  • Lincoln, NE

Wrestling vs. Little Rock

  • 6 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Wichita State

  • 6 p.m.

Women's gymnastics vs. TWU

  • 6:45 p.m.

UPB movies: King Richard

Saturday, Feb. 5

Track and field @ Husker Invitational

  • Lincoln, NE

Men's basketball @ Oklahoma State

  • 11 a.m. | Stillwater, OK

Women's tennis vs. New Mexico State

  • TBD

Women's basketball vs. West Virginia

  • 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Wrestling vs. South Dakota State

  • 3 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Arkansas

  • 1 p.m.

